Mfg. Technology Orders Slid 17% in 2019

December orders surged 24 percent from November, but were still down 8 percent year-over-year.

Association for Manufacturing Technology
Feb 11th, 2020
I Stock 1182385211
iStock

MCLEAN, VA — US manufacturing technology orders rose 24 percent in December from the previous month to $404 million, according to the latest US Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT). December manufacturing technology orders were the highest in 2019 after March, but down 9 percent from December 2018. The year-end total is $4.5 billion, a decline of 17 percent from the year-end total in 2018. 

“Despite the overall drop in orders in 2019, it was still one of the strongest years in the past five years,” said Douglas Woods, president of AMT. “And in December, our members received orders that manufacturers had put off for most of 2019 due to a lack of confidence and fear of a recession expected in manufacturing in late 2019 or early 2020.”  

Woods continued, “Additionally, manufactured durable goods orders grew at about one percent annually as manufacturers continued to reduce their backlogs, and large investments in 2018 did not lead to drastic drops in capacity utilization during 2019. These facts both indicate that a lot of the activity for December was “catch-up” investments to support current manufacturing levels. December 2019 may have seen a bump in investment activity, but it is still too early to tell if that is the start of a trend. We expect the beginning of 2020 to continue to be slow relative to 2019 levels, but the second half of the year should see an upswing in the market.”

The United States Manufacturing Technology Orders (USMTO) Report is based on the totals of actual data reported by companies participating in the USMTO program. This report, compiled by the AMT, provides regional and national US orders data of domestic and imported machine tools and related equipment. Analysis of manufacturing technology orders provides a reliable leading economic indicator as manufacturing industries invest in capital metalworking equipment to increase capacity and improve productivity.

See AMT's December USMTO overview table below:

AsdfAMT

More in Economy
This Jan. 22 file photo shows the waterfront in Portland, ME.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q4
Growth was supported by solid but slower consumer spending and an improvement in the trade deficit.
Jan 30th, 2020
In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Leaves Rate Alone, Sees Virus as Risk
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that have been typical during previous expansions.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Jan. 29 in Washington.
What Trump's USMCA Actually Does
Here are some questions and answers about the new deal.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Washington.
Trump: USMCA to Boost US Growth
Trump made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign, although trade experts say the impact of the new deal will be modest.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Dec. 7, 2015 file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built is shown on the assembly line in Renton, WA.
Dec. US Durable Goods Orders Up 2.4%
Last month's orders were the strongest showing since August, but would be much lower excluding defense.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell arrives to speak at a news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.
Fed Seems Content With Low Rates But Confronts Challenges
Even with the Fed seemingly comfortable with the range of its historically-low benchmark rate of 1.5% to 1.75%, questions about its policy-making remain.
Jan 27th, 2020
I Stock 930441434
Nov. Cutting Tool Consumption Down 10% YoY
The Association for Manufacturing Technology's chairman commented that the declining sales volumes seen through 2019 are expected to continue into 2020.
Jan 27th, 2020
I Stock 539953664
Slight Rise in Business Economists' Optimism
A new survey by the National Association of Business Economists found that 67% of respondents are expecting moderate economic growth of 1.1% to 2% over the coming year.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Jan. 14 photo, shipping containers are stacked at a dockyard on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
Reduced Rates, Trade Tension to Aid World Growth
The International Monetary Fund foresees world economic growth accelerating from 2.9 percent last year to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021.
Jan 20th, 2020
I Stock 1028462780 (1)
Signs Point Up for Small Manufacturers
ISM's latest monthly report pointed to a possible end to a decline in manufacturing that brought the industry's activity to its lowest point since the end of the Great Recession.
Jan 20th, 2020
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a carpenter works on a construction site in North Andover, MA.
Dec. US Housing Construction Jumps 16.9%
Housing construction has been rising since July, helped by falling mortgage rates and increased demand amid historically low unemployment.
Jan 17th, 2020
I Stock 1189988879
Senate Overwhemingly Passes USCMA Deal
By a vote of 89-10, the measure replacing 25-year-old NAFTA now goes to Trump for his signature.
Jan 16th, 2020
President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He hold the U.S. China Trade Agreement after signing it in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington.
US, China Deal Aims to Simmer Tensions
Trump and China's chief trade negotiator, Liu He, met at the White House Wednesday to sign the modest agreement.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 93471831
December US Consumer Prices Up 0.2%
Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3 percent.
Jan 14th, 2020