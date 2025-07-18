Federal Reserve's Waller Says Central Bank Should Cut Rates at Next Meeting

Waller said during a speech in New York City that the economy is showing signs of weakening.

Christopher Rugaber
Jul 18, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill, June 24, 2025.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Federal Reserve official said late Thursday that the central bank should cut its key interest rate later this month, carving out a different view than that of Chair Jerome Powell, who has been harshly criticized by the White House for delaying rate cuts.

Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed's governing board, said in a speech in New York City that the economy is showing signs of weakening, with consumer spending slowing and job gains cooling. The Fed should reduce borrowing costs to shore up spending and growth before the job market weakens further, Waller said.

"The economy is still growing, but its momentum has slowed significantly," he said, adding that the slowdown threatens the Fed's goal of maximum employment.

At the same time, President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs are likely to only lift inflation temporarily and aren't a reason to postpone rate cuts, Waller said.

"Tariffs have boosted, and will continue to boost, inflation a bit above the (Fed's) 2% objective this year," Waller said, but policymakers should "look through tariff effects and focus on underlying inflation," which he said is nearing the 2% goal.

Waller has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Powell when the current chair's term expires in May 2026, or perhaps earlier if Trump takes the unprecedented step of firing Powell. Trump has threatened to fire Powell this year but on Wednesday said it was "highly unlikely" he would take such a step.

For his part, Powell has said the Fed wants to see the impact of the duties on prices and the economy before making any moves.

Waller, a Trump appointee, has previously said that he would support a rate cut in July. Michelle Bowman, also a Trump appointee, has also spoken in favor of a cut.

Minutes to the Fed's June 17-18 meeting said that only "a couple" of the 19 members of the central bank's interest-rate setting committee supported a cut in July.

Other participants — the minutes didn't say how many — said that the Fed should keep rates unchanged this year, since inflation remains above 2%. Consumer prices rose 2.7% in June from a year ago, the fastest pace in four months.

Other potential replacements for Powell have also publicly expressed support for cutting rates soon, including Kevin Warsh, a former member of the Fed's board who stepped down in 2011. Warsh, currently a fellow at the Hoover Institution, said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" earlier this week that he supported rate cuts.

"The president's right to be frustrated with Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve," Warsh said.

Federal Reserve Says Building Renovation Complies with Law, Defends Costs
July 18, 2025
July 18, 2025
President Donald Trump during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office, July 16, 2025.
Trump Says He's 'Highly Unlikely' to Fire Fed Chair After Floating the Idea in Private
July 17, 2025
July 17, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, July 15, 2025.
Trump to Put Tariffs of Over 10% on Smaller Nations, Including Those in Africa and the Caribbean
July 16, 2025
July 16, 2025
Economy
Federal Reserve Says Building Renovation Complies with Law, Defends Costs
President Donald Trump during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office, July 16, 2025.
Economy
Trump Says He's 'Highly Unlikely' to Fire Fed Chair After Floating the Idea in Private
President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, July 15, 2025.
Economy
Trump to Put Tariffs of Over 10% on Smaller Nations, Including Those in Africa and the Caribbean
President Donald Trump during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office, July 16, 2025.
Economy
Trump Says He's 'Highly Unlikely' to Fire Fed Chair After Floating the Idea in Private
He said he had discussed the "concept" of dismissing the Federal Reserve chair.
July 17, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, July 15, 2025.
Economy
Trump to Put Tariffs of Over 10% on Smaller Nations, Including Those in Africa and the Caribbean
At least 100 nations are included in the potential plan.
July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File
Economy
U.S. Producer Prices Unchanged with Wholesale Inflation Remaining Under Control
Wholesale prices saw the smallest year-over-year gain since September.
July 16, 2025
A family shops in a JaZams toy store, June 27, 2025, Princeton, N.J.
Economy
The Tariff-Driven Inflation that Economists Feared Begins to Emerge
A range of heavily imported products got more expensive.
July 15, 2025
I Stock 2159540308
Economy
Metalworking Machinery Orders Climb 2.7% in May
Orders were up 15% through the first five months of the year.
July 14, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Economy
U.S. Manufacturers Stuck in Rut Despite Subsidies from Biden, Protection from Trump
One economist said the industry is likely to suffer a recession in the coming year.
July 14, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington D.C.
Economy
White House Escalates Pressure Campaign on Fed Chair by Targeting Headquarters Renovation
Two Trump aides were named to an obscure commission reviewing the plans.
July 11, 2025
I Stock 842274314
Economy
Three Months After His Previous Tariff Push Terrified the World Economy, Trump Bets This Time Is Different
The new approach is at odds with how trade agreements have been built over the last half-century.
July 9, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during an open meeting of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve, Washington, June 25, 2025.
Economy
As Trump Ramps Up Attacks on the Fed, Powell Refuses to Change Course
The Fed chair said that without tariffs, the Fed would probably be cutting its key rate right now.
July 7, 2025
A shopping cart filled with groceries at a store in Rowland Heights, Calif., April 3, 2025.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Rises as Americans Cut Back on Spending
Prices rose 2.3% in May compared with a year ago.
June 27, 2025
I Stock 493937716
Economy
June Manufacturing Index Again Shows Contraction
Production grew, but employment contracted and supplier deliveries slowed.
July 3, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, June 25, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Fed's Powell Repeats Warning About Tariffs
He added that most Fed officials support cutting rates this year.
June 26, 2025
A shopper pushes a cart in a Costco warehouse, Jan. 23, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
U.S. Economy Shrank 0.5% Between January and March
The decline was worse than two earlier estimates had revealed.
June 26, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing, June 24, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Powell Says Fed Rate Cut on Hold as Trump Demands Cuts
He told lawmakers that the central bank remains in a position to "wait and see.”
June 25, 2025