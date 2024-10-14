Amazon Business Introduces Business Prime Rewards

SEATTLE — Amazon Business, the company’s online business buying store, has announced Business Prime Rewards and a big discount to Business Prime Essentials membership.

Business Prime Rewards is an exclusive benefit for Business Prime members giving business buyers the option to earn up to $1,000 annually on qualifying purchases while shopping on Amazon Business. Amazon Business customers with a personal Prime membership can access the first tier of Business Prime membership for free, or upgrade to the next tier for just $9.99 in their first year, at a discount of nearly 95%. New Business Prime members can also take advantage of this discount.

“From the neighborhood cafe to the local firehouse, small and medium-sized businesses are the heart of communities across the country and Amazon Business is committed to championing their growth through our unmatched selection, deep discounts and rewards, and smart capabilities,” said Todd Heimes, vice president of Amazon Business. “Our customers have been asking for a rewards program, and we’ve listened. Business Prime Rewards gives these entrepreneurs money back just for doing their usual business shopping.”

Soft-launched earlier this year and available as an exclusive benefit for Business Prime Duo or Business Prime Essentials members in the U.S., the program continues to expand how customers can earn rewards. Members can take advantage of earning through special offers, like trying a new feature or adding a user to their account. Most recently, Business Prime Rewards rolled out a new way to earn with 2% back on Amazon private label brands like Amazon Essentials.