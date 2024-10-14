Amazon Business Introduces Business Prime Rewards

The e-commerce giant is aiming the program at small to mid-sized businesses.

Amazon
Oct 14, 2024
I Stock 1044973280
iStock.com/jetcityimage

SEATTLE — Amazon Business, the company’s online business buying store, has announced Business Prime Rewards and a big discount to Business Prime Essentials membership.

Business Prime Rewards is an exclusive benefit for Business Prime members giving business buyers the option to earn up to $1,000 annually on qualifying purchases while shopping on Amazon Business. Amazon Business customers with a personal Prime membership can access the first tier of Business Prime membership for free, or upgrade to the next tier for just $9.99 in their first year, at a discount of nearly 95%. New Business Prime members can also take advantage of this discount.

“From the neighborhood cafe to the local firehouse, small and medium-sized businesses are the heart of communities across the country and Amazon Business is committed to championing their growth through our unmatched selection, deep discounts and rewards, and smart capabilities,” said Todd Heimes, vice president of Amazon Business. “Our customers have been asking for a rewards program, and we’ve listened. Business Prime Rewards gives these entrepreneurs money back just for doing their usual business shopping.”

Soft-launched earlier this year and available as an exclusive benefit for Business Prime Duo or Business Prime Essentials members in the U.S., the program continues to expand how customers can earn rewards. Members can take advantage of earning through special offers, like trying a new feature or adding a user to their account. Most recently, Business Prime Rewards rolled out a new way to earn with 2% back on Amazon private label brands like Amazon Essentials.

Latest in E-Commerce
I Stock 1044327810
Judge Rules Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1503034974
Amazon Says NLRB's Structure Is Unconstitutional in Lawsuit
September 9, 2024
Dib Online Lumber Sales
Do it Best Adds Online Lumber Sales Capabilities
September 4, 2024
A sign stands outside the Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington.
FTC Rule Will Target Fake Online Reviews
August 27, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1044327810
E-Commerce
Judge Rules Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
I Stock 1503034974
E-Commerce
Amazon Says NLRB's Structure Is Unconstitutional in Lawsuit
Dib Online Lumber Sales
E-Commerce
Do it Best Adds Online Lumber Sales Capabilities
A sign stands outside the Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington.
E-Commerce
FTC Rule Will Target Fake Online Reviews
More in E-Commerce
I Stock 1044327810
E-Commerce
Judge Rules Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
The order is a major defeat for the e-commerce titan.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1503034974
E-Commerce
Amazon Says NLRB's Structure Is Unconstitutional in Lawsuit
The filing also accuses the agency of improperly influencing the outcome of a warehouse union election.
September 9, 2024
Dib Online Lumber Sales
E-Commerce
Do it Best Adds Online Lumber Sales Capabilities
The "enhanced platform" features more than 1,500 lumber products and climbing.
September 4, 2024
A sign stands outside the Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington.
E-Commerce
FTC Rule Will Target Fake Online Reviews
Fake reviews and testimonials have been a persistent problem for small businesses.
August 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 11 At 1 13 10 Pm
E-Commerce
Why Distributors Need an E-Commerce Presence
And how to choose the best platform.
August 23, 2024
I Stock 1503034465
E-Commerce
Appeals Court Says Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
The ruling reversed a lower court's decision dismissing the complaint.
August 23, 2024
Amazon office in Munich, Dec. 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Boost in Quarterly Profits but Misses Revenue Estimates
The e-commerce giant also said it expects revenue for the current quarter to come in below analysts' forecasts.
August 2, 2024
A package moves along a conveyor belt at an Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
E-Commerce
Amazon Responsible for Hazardous Items, Agency Says
The commission determined that the e-commerce giant acts as a “distributor” of the faulty products.
July 31, 2024
Thumbnail
E-Commerce
Relevant Industrial Announces Launch of E-Commerce Platform
The company said the platform aims to "revolutionize the industrial purchasing experience."
July 23, 2024
Amazon's DAX7 delivery station during Amazon's Prime Day event, July 16, 2024, South Gate, Calif.
E-Commerce
Amazon Says This Year's Prime Day Was its Biggest Ever
The e-commerce giant doesn't disclose how much it earns during the discount events.
July 19, 2024
People arrive for work at an Amazon distribution center in Staten Island, New York, Oct. 25, 2021.
E-Commerce
Amazon Prime Day a Major Cause of Injuries for Warehouse Workers, Review Says
The report draws information from a year-long Senate committee investigation into Amazon's safety practices.
July 17, 2024
Essendant Truck
E-Commerce
Essendant Launches E-Commerce, Logistics Service
The company says "Connected Commerce" will accelerate brands' omnichannel growth.
July 3, 2024
An Amazon Prime truck in Portland, Ore., April 5, 2024.
E-Commerce
Amazon Crosses $2T in Stock Market Value
The company's stock has risen by more than 50% in the past year.
June 27, 2024
I Stock 2111219300
E-Commerce
Taking E-Procurement to the Next Level
Why businesses need a "connected commerce” approach.
June 21, 2024
I Stock 1503034464
E-Commerce
Amazon Business Launches Bulk Order Quote Feature, App Hub
The e-commerce giant said it its "App Center" offers a "one-stop shop" for B2B customers.
June 20, 2024