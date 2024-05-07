BigCommerce Launches Open Source B2B Buyer Portal

AUSTIN, Texas — BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS, composable e-commerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers, on Tuesday announced that it has launched the B2B Edition Open Source Buyer Portal, giving enterprise manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, developers and agency partners creative control to build and customize the optimal B2B buyer experience with speed, at scale and at a lower total cost.

Having full access to the Buyer Portal's open-source code equips B2B brands with the robust foundation to create tailored buyer experiences designed to meet their unique industry demands and workflows. Sellers can deliver a bespoke customer experience throughout the entire buyer lifecycle from product discovery to the sale, and can now extend into service and warranty support directly from a single portal. By leveraging this customizable starting point, B2B brands can potentially decrease the time and costs involved in developing their e-commerce sites, streamlining their operations and enhancing customer satisfaction.

“With this release, BigCommerce B2B Edition is the only enterprise-focused, open-source B2B buyer portal application backed by a robust set of SaaS APIs,” said Lance Owide, senior director and general manager of B2B at BigCommerce. "Optimized to deliver the utmost performance and flexibility, enterprise brands now have a solid foundation that can shave weeks off development and the full control they desire, without the burden of building from the ground up to create a buyer/seller experience that hits the mark."

The Open Source Buyer Portal complements BigCommerce’s B2B edition, a flagship suite of out-of-the-box B2B functionalities that collectively work together to provide B2B customers of all sizes with an open and intuitive B2B solution that transforms legacy B2B practices into a modern, agile and nimble digital operation with a composable foundation ready to scale with the business.

Key benefits of the Open Source Buyer Portal include:

Customized Purchasing Experiences. From a single backend, curate tailored purchasing experiences based on a buyer's specific region, industry vertical and unique buying processes to better meet buyer expectations, drive conversions and build brand loyalty.

Streamlined Servicing. Create integrated servicing experiences specific to industry best practices, including warranties, customer support and product servicing, helping to improve efficiency for customers and seller service teams.

Faster Time-to-Market. Providing a powerful starting point helps remove the requirement for developers to build foundational B2B components, speeding up time-to-market and potentially more revenue generation.

Reduced Development Costs. Leveraging a pre-built foundation and access to source code enables B2B brands to potentially save valuable development time, cost and resources for faster iterations and implementations, without compromising the buyer experience.

“The release of the B2B Edition open-sourced Buyer Portal marks a pivotal moment in the B2B ecosystem, heralding a transformative shift in how businesses operate,” said Wayne Stratbucker, BigCommerce platform manager at Americaneagle.com. “This innovative approach empowers enterprise B2B customers with unparalleled customization options, aligning perfectly with their diverse needs, all while retaining the streamlined efficiency inherent in SaaS solutions. Embracing open source ends the era of cumbersome, costly and outdated custom platforms of the past, and unlocking opportunities to shape the future of B2B ecommerce.”

B2B Edition Buyer Portal, available globally for single and multi-storefronts with localized buyer experiences including language, content, pricing and promotions, is now offered both out-of-the-box and open-sourced, giving midmarket and enterprise B2B customers the advantage of next-level, B2B functionalities in a single solution. B2B Edition Buyer Portal automates administrative processes while streamlining the buyer-seller relationship to better efficiently manage orders, quotes and workflows that reduce operational burden and influence customer loyalty and conversion.

BigCommerce customers maximizing success with B2B Edition include Asahi Beverages, Gesswein, Imperial Dade, Inhaven, MKM Building Supplies, The Beer Bat, Tectran, Toolsaver, Twin Liquors and United Aqua Group, to name a few.

Learn more about B2B Edition’s suite of products, request a demo or start a free trial by visiting the BigCommerce B2B Edition Solutions page.