BigCommerce Launches Open Source B2B Buyer Portal

The portal allows enterprise customers to build and customize the optimal buyer experience.

BigCommerce
May 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 07 At 2 37 43 Pm
BigCommerce

AUSTIN, Texas — BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS, composable e-commerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers, on Tuesday announced that it has launched the B2B Edition Open Source Buyer Portal, giving enterprise manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, developers and agency partners creative control to build and customize the optimal B2B buyer experience with speed, at scale and at a lower total cost.

Having full access to the Buyer Portal's open-source code equips B2B brands with the robust foundation to create tailored buyer experiences designed to meet their unique industry demands and workflows. Sellers can deliver a bespoke customer experience throughout the entire buyer lifecycle from product discovery to the sale, and can now extend into service and warranty support directly from a single portal. By leveraging this customizable starting point, B2B brands can potentially decrease the time and costs involved in developing their e-commerce sites, streamlining their operations and enhancing customer satisfaction.

“With this release, BigCommerce B2B Edition is the only enterprise-focused, open-source B2B buyer portal application backed by a robust set of SaaS APIs,” said Lance Owide, senior director and general manager of B2B at BigCommerce. "Optimized to deliver the utmost performance and flexibility, enterprise brands now have a solid foundation that can shave weeks off development and the full control they desire, without the burden of building from the ground up to create a buyer/seller experience that hits the mark."

The Open Source Buyer Portal complements BigCommerce’s B2B edition, a flagship suite of out-of-the-box B2B functionalities that collectively work together to provide B2B customers of all sizes with an open and intuitive B2B solution that transforms legacy B2B practices into a modern, agile and nimble digital operation with a composable foundation ready to scale with the business.

Key benefits of the Open Source Buyer Portal include:

  • Customized Purchasing Experiences. From a single backend, curate tailored purchasing experiences based on a buyer's specific region, industry vertical and unique buying processes to better meet buyer expectations, drive conversions and build brand loyalty.
  • Streamlined Servicing. Create integrated servicing experiences specific to industry best practices, including warranties, customer support and product servicing, helping to improve efficiency for customers and seller service teams.
  • Faster Time-to-Market. Providing a powerful starting point helps remove the requirement for developers to build foundational B2B components, speeding up time-to-market and potentially more revenue generation.
  • Reduced Development Costs. Leveraging a pre-built foundation and access to source code enables B2B brands to potentially save valuable development time, cost and resources for faster iterations and implementations, without compromising the buyer experience.

“The release of the B2B Edition open-sourced Buyer Portal marks a pivotal moment in the B2B ecosystem, heralding a transformative shift in how businesses operate,” said Wayne Stratbucker, BigCommerce platform manager at Americaneagle.com. “This innovative approach empowers enterprise B2B customers with unparalleled customization options, aligning perfectly with their diverse needs, all while retaining the streamlined efficiency inherent in SaaS solutions. Embracing open source ends the era of cumbersome, costly and outdated custom platforms of the past, and unlocking opportunities to shape the future of B2B ecommerce.”

B2B Edition Buyer Portal, available globally for single and multi-storefronts with localized buyer experiences including language, content, pricing and promotions, is now offered both out-of-the-box and open-sourced, giving midmarket and enterprise B2B customers the advantage of next-level, B2B functionalities in a single solution. B2B Edition Buyer Portal automates administrative processes while streamlining the buyer-seller relationship to better efficiently manage orders, quotes and workflows that reduce operational burden and influence customer loyalty and conversion. 

BigCommerce customers maximizing success with B2B Edition include Asahi BeveragesGessweinImperial DadeInhavenMKM Building SuppliesThe Beer BatTectranToolsaverTwin Liquors and United Aqua Group, to name a few.

Learn more about B2B Edition’s suite of products, request a demo or start a free trial by visiting the BigCommerce B2B Edition Solutions page.

Latest in E-Commerce
Screen Shot 2024 05 07 At 2 37 43 Pm
BigCommerce Launches Open Source B2B Buyer Portal
May 7, 2024
Computer scientist Andrew Ng at his office in Palo Alto, Calif., July 14, 2017.
Amazon Adds AI Visionary to its Board
April 12, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, April 24, 2022.
Two Years After Historic Win, Amazon Union Lurches Toward Election
April 9, 2024
Dds Dga Tp
DPA, DDS Announce E-Commerce Data Partnership
April 4, 2024
Related Stories
Computer scientist Andrew Ng at his office in Palo Alto, Calif., July 14, 2017.
E-Commerce
Amazon Adds AI Visionary to its Board
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Two Years After Historic Win, Amazon Union Lurches Toward Election
Dds Dga Tp
E-Commerce
DPA, DDS Announce E-Commerce Data Partnership
I Stock 1416468429
E-Commerce
Amazon Business Expands to Mexico
More in E-Commerce
Computer scientist Andrew Ng at his office in Palo Alto, Calif., July 14, 2017.
E-Commerce
Amazon Adds AI Visionary to its Board
He leads the AI Fund, which invests in entrepreneurs building artificial intelligence companies.
April 12, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Two Years After Historic Win, Amazon Union Lurches Toward Election
The first labor union in the e-commerce giant's U.S. operations is divided and running out of money.
April 9, 2024
Dds Dga Tp
E-Commerce
DPA, DDS Announce E-Commerce Data Partnership
DDS will power the buying group's "Product Content Hub."
April 4, 2024
I Stock 1416468429
E-Commerce
Amazon Business Expands to Mexico
The B2B seller now operates in 10 countries.
March 14, 2024
I Stock 1369025032
E-Commerce
Major Amazon Aggregator Files for Bankruptcy
The firm hopes to cut nearly half a billion dollars in debt.
March 4, 2024
I Stock 1297117981
E-Commerce
Amazon Joins the Ranks of 'Blue Chip' Companies
The e-commerce pioneer is now among the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
February 27, 2024
Ecommerce Marketing Summit Press Release Image
Associations
AD E-Commerce & Marketing Summit Unites Leaders
More than 500 participants convened in San Antonio for networking and collaborative opportunities.
February 26, 2024
I Stock 1452541809
E-Commerce
Amazon to Be Added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average
The e-commerce giant will replace Walgreens.
February 23, 2024
An Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Argues National Labor Board Is Unconstitutional
The agency alleges that the e-commerce giant unlawfully retaliated against warehouse workers who voted to unionize.
February 19, 2024
I Stock 1335039807
E-Commerce
Mexican Regulators Tell Amazon to Wall Off Prime TV, Reveal Algorithms, Open Delivery
Amazon and a rival firm control 85% of online sales in Mexico.
February 15, 2024
I Stock 1503034464
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Better-than-Expected Revenue, Profits
The e-commerce giant earned $170 billion in revenue and $10.6 billion in profits during the last three months of 2023.
February 2, 2024
An Amazon Prime driver lifts packages during a stop at a Denver high-rise, Nov. 28, 2023.
E-Commerce
Amazon Says Prime Deliveries Reached Their Fastest Speeds Ever
The company credited better inventory placement, a new regionalization model for shipments and more same-day warehouses.
January 31, 2024
Ap24023553570248
E-Commerce
Amazon Calls Off Bid to Buy Robot Vacuum Cleaner iRobot
The company was facing scrutiny in the U.S. and Europe.
January 29, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 03 At 2 52 38 Pm
E-Commerce
NetPlus Alliance Launches Digital Content Hub
The hub provides distributors with seamless access to product data.
January 3, 2024
I Stock 1503034465
E-Commerce
Amazon Asks Judge to Dismiss Antitrust Lawsuit
The company says the allegations amount to "common retail practices that benefit consumers."
December 11, 2023