Amazon Business Expands to Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Amazon on Wednesday strengthened its commitment to supporting Mexican business customers with the launch of Amazon Business, a new business-to-business store that meets the sourcing needs of organizations of all sizes.

Amazon Business offers the selection, convenience, and value customers love from Amazon, with a range of new features and unique benefits tailored to businesses of all sizes. These benefits include business-only pricing on eligible selection, single or multi-user business accounts, and dedicated customer support. Mexico is the 10th country where Amazon Business has launched, following Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“We are excited to support Mexican business customers in simplifying their business buying processes so they can focus on what’s most important to them,” said Pedro Huerta, Amazon Mexico country manager. “We are also committed to the growth of small businesses by enabling third-party sellers - through our business-to-business store - to expand and grow by selling directly to companies of all sizes. This is especially relevant for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), as Amazon Mexico has almost 18,000 domestic sellers today, 99% of which are SMBs with more than 3 million listed products and generating more than 57,000 direct and indirect jobs.”

Amazon Business allows business customers to quickly discover offers, business-only pricing, and quantity discounts. Through Amazon Business, selling partners also benefit from Amazon’s e-commerce expertise, feature their entire product catalog on Amazon’s B2B store, and have greater access to business customer decision-makers to help grow sales.

“We are thrilled to expand our North American reach and offer the comprehensive sourcing support of Amazon Business to the 5 million small and medium-sized businesses based in Mexico,” said Huerta. “With features like business-only pricing and quantity discounts on eligible selection tailored to the specific needs of business owners, Amazon Business brings the trusted and convenient shopping experience of Amazon to businesses.”