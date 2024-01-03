NetPlus Alliance Launches Digital Content Hub

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — NetPlus Alliance recently launched the "Digital Content Hub," powered by DDS, a centralized product data center for NetPlus members.

Distributors can now access best-in-class product content from thousands of manufacturers, spanning millions of products no matter what e-commerce platform they are on.

Data sources include NetPlus and non-NetPlus suppliers, making it a one-stop shop for distributors looking to elevate their digital product content needs.

“The Digital Content Hub will help the industry succeed as a whole by lowering the barriers distributors have experienced getting online, staying online, and remaining relevant when competing with larger companies,” said Matt Christensen, president at DDS.

Now, NetPlus Alliance members have one place to access, download and consume the most up-to-date product data, saving time and resources. The NetPlus Digital Content Hub helps distributors overcome common product data challenges, providing:

Access to 585+ industrial supply brands

Unlimited access to new products

Up-to-date product data

Efficient data sourcing

Faster time to market

No licensing constraints

NetPlus Alliance preferred suppliers also benefit from the Content Hub, which simplifies and improves how the manufacturers can make their content available to distributors in a way that’s usable to them.

NetPlus distributor members can get started at https://www.distributordatasolutions.com/netplus-alliance. It is free for NetPlus preferred suppliers to participate. Manufacturers can download product content to the NetPlus Alliance Digital Content Hub at https://www.distributordatasolutions.com/content-io/netplus-alliance.

“Teaming up with DDS is a game-changer for NetPlus distributor members and preferred suppliers,” said NetPlus Alliance President Jennifer Murphy. “Our top priority is helping our members better serve their customers and now they can access the highest quality data sought by their evolving customer base.”