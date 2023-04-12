MSC, MachiningCloud Announce E-Commerce Deal

MachiningCloud is an industry leader in manufacturing tool data.

MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Apr 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 12 At 9 03 06 Am
MSC/PRNewswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., and CAMARILLO, Calif. — MSC Industrial Supply Co., a distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations products and services, on Wednesday announced an agreement to be the exclusive e-commerce distributor of metalworking and MRO products to customers of MachiningCloud, an industry leader in manufacturing tool data.

MachiningCloud's cutting-edge platform offers a one-stop solution for manufacturing customers' machining application needs by providing advanced and comprehensive data that can be seamlessly integrated into their CAD/CAM programming systems. Customers can access manufacturer-supplied data and 3D and 2D models to easily find the optimal combination of tool components for their specific applications and implement them into their production processes. Under this exclusive e-commerce agreement, end users will be able to purchase those tools directly from MSC through MachiningCloud's digital platform.

"Helping customers quickly find the right combination of tool components to create complete assemblies for their applications saves time and money, consistent with our approach to improving the productivity of manufacturers' operations. We are pleased to deliver greater efficiency to MachiningCloud's customers by offering them access to our vast array of metalworking and MRO products," said Jamie Goettler, senior director of metalworking sales and innovation for MSC.

The MachiningCloud platform enables customers to search catalogs to find and select the right tool components much faster and more easily than traditional methods, such as websites, paper catalogs and telephone calls. To further simplify the process of purchasing those tool components, MachiningCloud customers will be able to rely on MSC's supply chain strengths directly through MachiningCloud.

"As the top metalworking product distributor in North America, MSC is a valuable partner for MachiningCloud and our customers due to its deep relationships with all of the top metalworking brands and the deep metalworking expertise that its associates offer," said Dan Frayssinet, president of MachiningCloud. "We are pleased to make MSC our exclusive e-commerce distributor of metalworking and MRO products."

Latest in E-Commerce
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
I Stock 1366642846
Carhartt Launches Resale Shopping Site, Trade-In Program
March 1, 2023
The light reflects off the glass facade of a building on the Amazon campus outside the company headquarter on March 20, 2020, in Seattle.
Amazon Asks Corporate Staff to Be in Offices 3 Days a Week
February 20, 2023
Ap23045733600734
Amazon Unit Zoox Tests Robotaxi on California City's Streets
February 15, 2023
Related Stories
Artist rendering of the company's headquarters redevelopment in Arlington, Va.
E-Commerce
Amazon Pauses Construction on New 2nd Headquarters
Zoro Boxes
E-Commerce
Zoro President Steps Down
I Stock 1366642846
E-Commerce
Carhartt Launches Resale Shopping Site, Trade-In Program
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in E-Commerce
I Stock 1206797792
Sales
A Call for Manufacturers to Sell More Products Direct
For distributors to maintain their place along the channel, e-commerce is a must-have.
April 11, 2023
Ap23062611230670
E-Commerce
Amazon Cuts 9,000 Jobs; Now at Least 27,000 Layoffs in 2023
The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company's history.
March 20, 2023
Artist rendering of the company's headquarters redevelopment in Arlington, Va.
E-Commerce
Amazon Pauses Construction on New 2nd Headquarters
The move follows its largest-ever round of layoffs and shifting plans for remote work.
March 6, 2023
Zoro Boxes
E-Commerce
Zoro President Steps Down
Grainger named the division’s chief revenue officer as its next leader.
March 3, 2023
I Stock 1366642846
E-Commerce
Carhartt Launches Resale Shopping Site, Trade-In Program
The resale program is designed to keep Carhartt products in use longer — and out of landfills.
March 1, 2023
The light reflects off the glass facade of a building on the Amazon campus outside the company headquarter on March 20, 2020, in Seattle.
E-Commerce
Amazon Asks Corporate Staff to Be in Offices 3 Days a Week
Many companies have been calling their employees back to the office.
February 20, 2023
Ap23045733600734
E-Commerce
Amazon Unit Zoox Tests Robotaxi on California City's Streets
The vehicle, which doesn't have a steering wheel or pedals, ran a mile-long route.
February 15, 2023
Amazon facility in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
E-Commerce
Court Says Amazon Delivery App Violated Labor Law
The company forced more than 2,000 delivery drivers to use its Flex app.
February 6, 2023
The goal of an e-commerce site should be to simplify the process by offering a wide range of products at a posted, competitive price, resulting in easy ordering and timely shipments.
E-Commerce
Fastener E-Commerce: Putting the Best Price Forward
A fastener distributor is following Amazon’s model to enable fast, easy, low-cost online purchases.
February 3, 2023
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfillment centre, Coventry, England, Jan. 25, 2023.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Hold First U.K. Strike
Union members at the warehouse voted to walk off the job for one day.
January 25, 2023
I Stock 1253645720
E-Commerce
5 Ways Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Smaller distributor have some significant advantages that the big players lack.
January 23, 2023
Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy discusses a new initiative during AWS re:Invent 2019 on Dec. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas.
E-Commerce
Virginia, Amazon Announce $35B Data Center Plan
Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval.
January 23, 2023
In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is ending a charity donation program it ran for a decade in its latest cost-cutting move. In a blog post on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, the company said the program, called AmazonSmile, will shut down by February 20.
E-Commerce
Amazon Axes Charity Program Amid Wider Cost-Cutting
The program's ability to have an impact was "spread too thin."
January 19, 2023
he Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011.
E-Commerce
OSHA Cites 3 Amazon Warehouses
Federal safety investigators said the facilities put workers at serious risk of injury.
January 19, 2023
Amazon location in Douai, France, April 16, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon to Make Big Changes Under Settlement
The agreement allows the company to avoid a battle with the E.U.’s top antitrust watchdog.
December 20, 2022