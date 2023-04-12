MSC, MachiningCloud Announce E-Commerce Deal

MELVILLE, N.Y., and CAMARILLO, Calif. — MSC Industrial Supply Co., a distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations products and services, on Wednesday announced an agreement to be the exclusive e-commerce distributor of metalworking and MRO products to customers of MachiningCloud, an industry leader in manufacturing tool data.

MachiningCloud's cutting-edge platform offers a one-stop solution for manufacturing customers' machining application needs by providing advanced and comprehensive data that can be seamlessly integrated into their CAD/CAM programming systems. Customers can access manufacturer-supplied data and 3D and 2D models to easily find the optimal combination of tool components for their specific applications and implement them into their production processes. Under this exclusive e-commerce agreement, end users will be able to purchase those tools directly from MSC through MachiningCloud's digital platform.

"Helping customers quickly find the right combination of tool components to create complete assemblies for their applications saves time and money, consistent with our approach to improving the productivity of manufacturers' operations. We are pleased to deliver greater efficiency to MachiningCloud's customers by offering them access to our vast array of metalworking and MRO products," said Jamie Goettler, senior director of metalworking sales and innovation for MSC.

The MachiningCloud platform enables customers to search catalogs to find and select the right tool components much faster and more easily than traditional methods, such as websites, paper catalogs and telephone calls. To further simplify the process of purchasing those tool components, MachiningCloud customers will be able to rely on MSC's supply chain strengths directly through MachiningCloud.

"As the top metalworking product distributor in North America, MSC is a valuable partner for MachiningCloud and our customers due to its deep relationships with all of the top metalworking brands and the deep metalworking expertise that its associates offer," said Dan Frayssinet, president of MachiningCloud. "We are pleased to make MSC our exclusive e-commerce distributor of metalworking and MRO products."