Zoro.com Reaches $1B in Annual Sales

The Grainger subsidiary eclipsed the billion-dollar mark in a calendar year for the first time.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Dec 14, 2022
Dsc 1516 5ebac90c60644
Zoro

CHICAGO — Supplies, equipment and tools e-commerce business Zoro.com announced Wednesday that it has reached $1 billion in annual sales through its U.S. website for the first time in a calendar year.

"Zoro exists to make our customers' lives easier, and this achievement is a testament to the ways we continue to help small businesses find and buy more of what they need in one place," said Kevin Weadick, president of Zoro.com. "Thank you to the Zoro team for reaching this milestone, to our supplier partners, and to the customers who continue to trust in us to get them what they need to run their businesses. We believe there is nothing but opportunity for Zoro to continue to grow as we strive to have every product for every customer."

A subsidiary of W.W. Grainger Inc., Zoro.com launched in May 2011 with 20 team members and 180,000 items. Now, with more than 600 team members, Zoro.com continues to expand and rapidly grow by offering 11 million unique products with a goal to make it easy for every customer to get exactly what they need by shipping millions of products as fast and efficiently as possible.

With competitive pricing, no hassle returns, and customer-friendly payment terms, Zoro helps small businesses get what they need to develop and maintain their operations.

