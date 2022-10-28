Labor Board Says Amazon's CEO Violated Law in Interviews

Andy Jassy said workers are better off without a union in two media interviews.

Haleluya Hadero
Oct 28, 2022
Then-Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy discusses a new initiative during AWS re:Invent, Dec. 5, 2019, Las Vegas.
Then-Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy discusses a new initiative during AWS re:Invent, Dec. 5, 2019, Las Vegas.
Isaac Brekken/AP Images for NFL, File

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint accusing Amazon CEO Andy Jassy of violating labor law during media interviews this year where he said workers are better off without a union.

The complaint, dated Tuesday, focuses on two sit-down interviews Jassy conducted with CNBC and Bloomberg in April and June - some of the few times he has spoken publicly since the historic labor win at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York earlier this year.

In the April interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin of CNBC's "Squawk Box," Jassy said he believes workers are better off having "direct connections with their managers" and stressed unions could get in the way of change because they're "much more bureaucratic" and "much slower."

He echoed similar statements on June 8 during a sit-down interview at the Bloomberg Tech Summit. An attorney with the Amazon Labor Union, the group that won the union election, filed an unfair labor practice charge with the NLRB calling out the comments.

In the complaint, the agency said Jassy's statements were "interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed" under the National Labor Relations Act.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel defended Jassy, calling the allegations "completely without merit," and saying Jassy's comments are "clearly protected by express language of the National Labor Relations Act and decades of NLRB precedent."

"The comments lawfully explain Amazon's views on unionization and the way it could affect the ability of our employees to deal directly with their managers, and they began with a clear recognition of our employees' right to organize and in no way contained threats of reprisal," Nantel said in a statement. "We believe our employees, their families, and other stakeholders benefit from a full understanding of the facts on important topics like this."

To resolve the complaint, Amazon can settle with the union or take the case before an administrative law judge in February. The agency is also requesting the company to mail or email workers a notice of their labor rights.

The company has objected to the union's labor win on Staten Island and is seeking to get a redo election. That process could take years to resolve and often takes the wind out of organizing campaigns, experts say.

Since the first labor victory, the union's momentum has been blunted by losses at two other Amazon warehouses in New York. On Tuesday, the group filed a litany of objections to the election held this month near Albany, New York, which resulted in a big labor defeat. It's asking the NLRB for a new election.

Last week, the union pulled a petition it filed for a separate election at an Amazon warehouse in California, raising doubts as to whether it had enough support from workers to hold a vote.

Latest in E-Commerce
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
October 12, 2022
I Stock 1327006111
Amazon to Allow U.S. Customers to Pay with Venmo
October 26, 2022
Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse, Goodyear, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019.
Amazon Faces $1B Class Action Lawsuit
October 21, 2022
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Amazon Faces Off with Union in Fight for Second Warehouse
October 17, 2022
Related Stories
McDonald's location in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., Oct. 2021.
E-Commerce
Key Inflation Gauge Stays High
I Stock 1327006111
E-Commerce
Amazon to Allow U.S. Customers to Pay with Venmo
Hawaiian Airlines planes at Inouye International Airport, Honolulu, July 2019.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reaches Cargo Deal with Hawaiian Airlines
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
More in E-Commerce
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Sponsored
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Choosing an ERP system can be a lengthy process, and wholesale organizations are concerned about selecting the right operational and financial system. Download this paper to uncover how companies utilized Epicor’s platform.
October 12, 2022
Hawaiian Airlines planes at Inouye International Airport, Honolulu, July 2019.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reaches Cargo Deal with Hawaiian Airlines
The e-commerce giant could take a minority stake in the airline.
October 24, 2022
Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse, Goodyear, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019.
E-Commerce
Amazon Faces $1B Class Action Lawsuit
The case will focus primarily on the e-commerce giant's "Buy Box" feature.
October 21, 2022
Chris Smalls, right, the head of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks to Amazon workers and supporters at a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Warehouse Workers Reject Union Bid
About 66% of workers voted against the unionization effort.
October 18, 2022
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Faces Off with Union in Fight for Second Warehouse
The vote could force the reluctant e-commerce behemoth to the negotiating table.
October 17, 2022
An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh, March 18, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon's Holiday Sales Event Sees Lower Sales, Group Says
The e-commerce giant said Amazon Prime members ordered more than 100 million items.
October 14, 2022
Press Release Distribution 0494822 183119
E-Commerce
Northwest Pump Reports Strong Growth After Launch of E-Commerce Sites
The company said B2B e-commerce sales are up nearly 40% year-over-year.
October 11, 2022
In this image from video, Amazon workers line up outside the company's facility in Staten Island, New York, March 25, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Suspends at Least 50 Workers After Fire Protest
Employees refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire.
October 6, 2022
A logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018.
E-Commerce
Fire Reported at Another Amazon Warehouse
The facility is holding a union election next week.
October 6, 2022
I Stock 1169572096
E-Commerce
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Workers for Holidays
The e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than competitors.
October 6, 2022
Amazon logo on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, July 27, 2018.
E-Commerce
Amazon Freezes Hiring in Corporate Retail
Amazon's retail business has been sluggish as Americans shifted away from pandemic-induced online shopping.
October 5, 2022
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.
E-Commerce
Amazon to Raise Hourly Pay
The pay bump comes amid a growing unionization movement inside its warehouses.
September 29, 2022
Halo Rise will be able to track sleeping patterns without a wristband by using no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns, according to Amazon.
E-Commerce
Amazon Unveils Bedside Device that Tracks Sleeping Patterns
Halo Rise will measure movement and breathing patterns.
September 29, 2022
Then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas, June 6, 2019.
E-Commerce
FTC Says Bezos, Jassy Must Testify in Amazon Probe
Testimony from 17 senior Amazon executives subpoenaed by the agency is due early next year.
September 23, 2022
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces a lawsuit against Amazon during a news conference in San Francisco, Sept. 14, 2022.
E-Commerce
California Sues Amazon, Alleging Antitrust Violations
The state said Amazon pushes sellers to maintain higher prices on other sites.
September 15, 2022