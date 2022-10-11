Northwest Pump Reports Strong Growth After Launch of E-Commerce Sites

The company said B2B e-commerce sales are up nearly 40% year-over-year.

Channel Software
Oct 11, 2022
Northwest Pump/24-7PressRelease

MINNEAPOLIS — Channel Software, an industry-leading provider of purpose-built B2B e-commerce software, shared in a new case study that Northwest Pump's B2C e-commerce sales have increased 46% year-over-year and B2B e-commerce sales increased 38% year-over-year.

As of August 2022, the company is ahead of its annual online sales goals.

NWP is a provider of top-tier petroleum and industrial equipment to companies across the U.S. After attempting to manage a disappointing website with a large global software provider, the company turned to Channel Software's CSX e-commerce platform. The platform seamlessly integrated with the company's ERP on both the B2B and B2C sites, as well as offered an intuitive backend for staff and an easy customer shopping experience.

NWP now features an intuitive B2B website that features visibility into real-time inventory counts at each warehouse, giving customers a better understanding of product delivery times. On the B2C site, the ERP integration has eliminated the need for employees to manually upload inventory each morning. Instead, they can focus more time on customer-facing initiatives.

"Our e-commerce sales numbers have been huge and it's exciting to see the growth," said Missy Stearns, director of marketing at NWP. "It was great to have a single partner for both the B2B and B2C site, especially because we had a very fast timeline of going live in three months."

"Whether shopping for personal or business use, customers have the same expectations for a seamless experience: They want a company that's easy to work with and that has the products they want when they want them," said Curt Olson, president of Channel Software. "We are thrilled to help fuel Northwest Pump's sales and service successes with our flexible CSX eCommerce platform."

