California Sues Amazon, Alleging Antitrust Violations

The state said Amazon pushes sellers to maintain higher prices on other sites.

Haleluya Hadero
Sep 15, 2022
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces a lawsuit against Amazon during a news conference in San Francisco, Sept. 14, 2022.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces a lawsuit against Amazon during a news conference in San Francisco, Sept. 14, 2022.
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

NEW YORK (AP) — California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state's antitrust and unfair competition laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites.

The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint filed last year by the District of Columbia, which was dismissed by a district judge earlier this year and is now going through an appeals process.

But officials in California say they believe they won’t encounter a similar fate, partly due to information collected during a more than two-year investigation that involved subpoenas and interviews with sellers, Amazon’s competitors as well as current and former employees at the e-commerce giant.

In the lawsuit, California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said Seattle-based Amazon used contract provisions to effectively bar third-party sellers and wholesale suppliers from offering lower prices for products on non-Amazon sites, including on their own websites. That, in turn, harms the ability of other retailers to compete.

The suit maintains merchants that do not comply with the policy could have their products stripped from prominent listings on Amazon and face other sanctions such as suspensions or terminations of their accounts. It alleges Amazon’s policy essentially forces merchants to list higher prices on other sites, helping it maintain its e-commerce dominance.

Among other things, the California lawsuit seeks to stop Amazon from entering into contracts with sellers that harm price competition. It also seeks a court order to compel Amazon to pay damages to the state for increased prices. State officials did not say how much money they are seeking.

The company has said in the past that sellers set their own prices on the platform. It has also said it has the right to avoid highlighting products that are not priced competitively. In a statement sent Wednesday, Amazon reiterated those points and said Bonta has it “exactly backwards.”

“The relief the AG seeks would force Amazon to feature higher prices to customers, oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law,” the company said. “We hope that the California court will reach the same conclusion as the D.C. court and dismiss this lawsuit promptly.”

Amazon controls roughly 38% of online sales in the U.S., more than Walmart, eBay, Apple, Best Buy and Target combined, according to the research firm Insider Intelligence. About 2 million sellers list their products on Amazon’s third-party marketplace, accounting for 58% of the company’s retail sales.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Bonta said some vendors have expressed they would offer lower prices on other sites with lower seller fees, but don't do so to avoid punishment from Amazon.

“Amazon has stifled its competition for years, not by successfully competing, but by blocking competition on price," Bonta said. "As a result, California families paid more, and now Amazon must pay the price.”

He said the lawsuit is also a message to other companies who “illegally bend the market at the expense of California consumers, small business owners and the economy."

The tech industry's allies also slammed the lawsuit. Adam Kovacevich, CEO of the industry trade group Chamber of Progress, which receives funding from Amazon and other tech companies, said the case would force Amazon to raise prices.

“That makes no sense while consumers shop for bargains to counter inflation, and it’s based on a legally unsound theory already rejected by federal courts," Kovacevich said.

Despite that defense, Amazon’s market power has been a subject of scrutiny from lawmakers and advocacy groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations. Earlier this year, congressional lawmakers urged the Justice Department to investigate if the company collects data on sellers to develop competing products and offer them more prominently on its site. Critics have also lambasted the increasing fees imposed on sellers, which makes it more difficult for merchants to enter the market.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been pushing bipartisan legislation aiming to limit Amazon and other Big Tech companies, including Apple, Meta and Google, from favoring their own products and services over rivals. The bill has cleared key committees but has languished in Congress for months amid intense pushback from the companies.

Meanwhile, regulators have also been looking into Amazon’s business practices and deals. In July, the company offered concessions to settle two antitrust investigations in the European Union, including a promise to apply equal treatment to all sellers when ranking product offers on the site’s “buy box,” a coveted spot that makes items more visible to shoppers.

In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical as well as the sign-up and cancellation practices of Amazon Prime, the company’s paid subscription service that offers deals and faster shipping.

Latest in E-Commerce
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
According to a regulatory filing, both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in connection with an FTC review of the merger.
FTC Investigating Amazon's $3.9B Purchase of One Medical
September 6, 2022
I Stock 653189006
Amazon Announces New Supply Chain Service
September 1, 2022
Blue Modern Semi Truck Reefer Trailer Carry Cargo On Highway 492741128 2122x1416
5 Ways LTL Shipping Has Impacted E-Commerce
August 30, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1257978147
E-Commerce
Embracing E-Commerce Means Utilizing Technology
Screen Shot 2022 09 13 At 11 58 34 Am
E-Commerce
NAW Ad Campaign Urges Congress to Rein in Amazon
I Stock 1056477400
E-Commerce
Amazon's Robot Workforce Could Doom the American Worker
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 13 At 11 58 34 Am
E-Commerce
NAW Ad Campaign Urges Congress to Rein in Amazon
The group called on lawmakers to "level the playing field."
September 13, 2022
According to a regulatory filing, both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in connection with an FTC review of the merger.
E-Commerce
FTC Investigating Amazon's $3.9B Purchase of One Medical
Amazon announced plans in late July to buy One Medical, a concierge-type medical service.
September 6, 2022
Amazon warehouse, Staten Island, N.Y., April 1, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Bid to Scrap Historic Union Win Blocked
Amazon had filed more than two dozen objections with the National Labor Relations Board.
September 2, 2022
I Stock 653189006
E-Commerce
Amazon Announces New Supply Chain Service
Amazon Warehousing & Distribution enables sellers to store inventory in Amazon distribution centers.
September 1, 2022
Blue Modern Semi Truck Reefer Trailer Carry Cargo On Highway 492741128 2122x1416
E-Commerce
5 Ways LTL Shipping Has Impacted E-Commerce
Implemented correctly, the approach can offer a number of competitive benefits.
August 30, 2022
An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is shutting down the hybrid virtual, in-home care service it’s spent years developing. The service, called Amazon Care, will end by Dec. 31, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon to Shutter Virtual Health Care Service
The company spent years developing Amazon Care.
August 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 3 39 48 Pm
E-Commerce
Galco Partners with IMO Automation
The agreement makes Galco the first and only global supplier of IMO products online.
August 24, 2022
Amazon logo in Douai, France, April 16, 2020.
E-Commerce
As Amazon Grows, so Does its Eye on Consumers
A pair of gigantic merger agreements heightened concerns about how Amazon gathers data and what it does with it.
August 23, 2022
Amazon warehouse, Staten Island, New York, March 19, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon to Raise Seller Fees for Holidays
It's the second fee hike imposed on merchants this year.
August 17, 2022
A delivery van departs an Amazon warehouse in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon Accuses Feds of Hounding Bezos, Senior Execs
The e-commerce giant says investigators are making "impossible-to-satisfy demands."
August 17, 2022
A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board said the petition was filed for a warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers in Upstate New York File for Union Election
The warehouse has roughly 1,000 workers.
August 17, 2022
Packages riding on a belt are scanned to be loaded onto delivery trucks at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J., on Aug. 1, 2017.
E-Commerce
OSHA Investigates Deaths of Amazon Workers
All three workers died within the past month and were employed at company facilities in New Jersey.
August 12, 2022
I Stock 1044327810
E-Commerce
Amazon Posts Another Loss, but Revenue Tops Estimates
The company said it is making progress on controlling costs from its expansion during the pandemic.
July 29, 2022
A delivery van departs an Amazon Warehouse in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon to Raise Prime Fees in Europe, Cites Rising Costs
The changes come as the company aims to bolster its profits amid a slowdown in demand.
July 28, 2022