Alibaba Survey Shows Digitization Strategies are Paying Off

Digitized businesses reported higher levels of optimism, stronger sales performance, larger anticipated investments and more global exports.

Mar 1st, 2022
World Map With Connection Lines 000050371048 Medium

Today, Alibaba.com unveiled the results of its third Alibaba.com U.S. B2B Small and Medium Business (SMB) Survey, which captured current SMB insights and sentiments 

Results from the latest survey of 2,401 U.S. SMBs conducting B2B business found:

  • Nearly three-quarters (74 percent) are optimistic about the economy, which surpassed the pre-pandemic level of 62 percent, despite the current supply chain, inflation and labor market challenges.
  • Many are also expanding their digital commerce and exploring international channels.
  • About half (47 percent) of U.S. B2B SMB trade is now through ecommerce, a nearly 12 percentage point jump in two years.
  • 70 percent of SMBs are conducting international B2B trade, compared to 59 percent in December 2019. 

Digitized businesses reported even higher levels of optimism than their offline peers, bolstered by stronger sales performance, larger anticipated investments and more global exports. According to the report, digitized SMBs outperformed businesses that are still operating offline in terms of sales and sourcing, with 61 percent of digitized businesses seeing increases in sales in 2021, compared to just 34 percent of those who are not online. Additional findings included:

  • Digitized businesses are more likely than non-digitized businesses to make investments in 2022, including hiring more full-time employees (48 percent vs. 32 percent) and increasing capital expenditures (49 percent vs. 33 percent). 
  • 39 percent of digitized businesses expect to grow exports in 2022, versus just 13 percent of those who rely on offline channels.
  • 91 percent of digitized businesses are confident in the future of their business, compared to 80 percent of non-digitized businesses.  

“We saw nearly two decades of change take place in early 2020 as business owners pushed to get digital amid the global health crisis and now, two years later, it’s clear that their flexibility and grit has paid off,” said John Caplan, President of North America and Europe of Alibaba.com. “Our proprietary research into an important and growing segment of the U.S. economy finds that getting digital is critical to success, with digitized businesses far outperforming in sales, exports, and investments versus those still operating offline using analog tools and processes. These trends are accelerating the success of U.S. SMBs as they leverage the tremendous digital tools and infrastructure available with Alibaba.com to make it easy to sell and source globally.”

During the quarter that ended on December 31, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of transactions completed on Alibaba.com grew around 50 percent year-over-year. Revenues for the business unit grew by 29 percent year-over-year, particularly the value-added service revenue (up 43 percent year-over-year), which includes services such as global logistics and Alibaba.com Trade Assurance. 

Full SMB survey results are available here

More in E-Commerce
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
Swegadrh
NAW Lauds Congress' Provision Addressing Federal Procurement for US Businesses in NDAA
The group says the newly-passed National Defense Authorization Act levels the playing field in the government's pilot e-commerce program.
Dec 23rd, 2021
244594283 671725977551241 9136938370975490926 N
Fabric Launches Headless B2B Commerce Platform for Distributors, Manufacturers
Early adopters of the platform include MSC Industrial Supply.
Dec 13th, 2021
A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. Italy’s anti-trust authority on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros, accusing it of exploiting its dominant position against third-party sellers on its site in such areas as logistics and product promotion in violation of EU competition rules.
Italy Fines Amazon $1.3B, Alleging Harm to Outside Sellers
Amazon said it “strongly disagreed” with the regulator's decision and would appeal.
Dec 9th, 2021
I Stock 1279573364
The Brainstorm: How to Plan for E-Commerce Sales Strategies
You no longer have to depend on finding good salespeople who can hit the numbers through their connections.
Nov 24th, 2021
I Stock 535347227
The Brainstorm: Pricing Strategies That Increase E-Commerce Revenue
Most companies struggle with effective pricing strategies because they're afraid.
Nov 22nd, 2021
I Stock 635994168
The Brainstorm: How to Master E-commerce Sessions
One of your most important KPIs should be the number of visitor sessions and how they correlate with conversion rate.
Nov 17th, 2021
I Stock 1163916840
Live Today: E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101
Join us today for an exclusive roundtable discussion about how to execute successful e-commerce strategies.
Nov 10th, 2021
I Stock 1035529928
The Brainstorm: Overcoming Channel Conflict
If you don't have a comprehensive plan for channel conflict, you could derail your e-commerce efforts and impact existing revenue.
Oct 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1283516541
The Brainstorm: Measuring & Increasing Average Order Value
Getting more revenue from existing customers who already know and trust you is much easier than acquiring new customers.
Oct 19th, 2021
Fleet Pride Home Page
FleetPride Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Site
The new site enables customers to confidently research and quickly order parts from a selection of over 176,000 products.
Oct 14th, 2021
I Stock 1145150022
The Brainstorm: Personalization Strategies Vital to E-commerce Success
Why you need to have a deep understanding of your customers.
Oct 8th, 2021