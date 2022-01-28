Amazon Business Launches New "Punch-in” Procurement Tool

Amazon Business announced Jan. 27 that it has launched Amazon Business Punch-in, an industry-first tool now available to business buyers of all sizes. Punch-in is currently available with Compleat Software. Learn more about Amazon Business Punch-in with Compleat Software here.

Punch-in is the latest feature in a growing suite of procurement products that simplifies the buying experience, while increasing organizational compliance. We created this feature to enable buyers to start their purchasing journey directly on Amazon Business and submit the cart to their e-Procurement system for Purchase Order creation and reconciliation.

“At Amazon Business, we are obsessed with innovating on our customers’ behalf – and Punch-in is a solution that are very excited about. This new feature will simplify the buying process for many of our customers,” said Todd Heimes, global director of Amazon Business.

Prior to the launch of Punch-in, buyers would start their purchasing journey within their e-Procurement environment in order to remain compliant with their organization’s buying policies. In some cases, buyers would bypass Punchout and make purchases directly on Amazon Business due to its familiar interface and easy-to-use functionality. With the added convenience of Punch-in, organizations can allow buyers to start the purchasing journey on Amazon Business and complete the purchase order in their existing e-Procurement system once they are ready to check out, helping administrators keep more of their spend in one place.

“For those companies with buyers who enjoy the familiar UI and functionality of Amazon Business, Punch-in will enable them to start their journey on our website while remaining within their organization’s buying policy guidelines," Heimes said. "We look forward to continuing to receive feedback from our customers so we can keep improving and expanding this offering for them.”

New partners are currently being added. Please contact your Customer Advisor for the latest updates.