Fabric Launches Headless B2B Commerce Platform for Distributors, Manufacturers

Early adopters of the platform include MSC Industrial Supply.

Dec 13th, 2021
fabric
244594283 671725977551241 9136938370975490926 N

SEATTLE — fabric, a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, announced Dec. 9 the launch of its business-to-business (B2B) platform for distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers, who sell to other SMB, mid-market and enterprise-scale companies. fabric’s platform helps companies, including MSC Industrial, PENCOM, Klondike, and National Business Furniture, deliver modern customer experiences where they were previously constrained by legacy technologies or internal e-commerce experience. Additionally, with fabric, B2B sales teams can now point potential customers to a self-service commerce platform for simple orders, allowing them to provide support for more complex inquiries that require a higher degree of expertise and service.

With U.S. B2B e-commerce sales projected to total $1.8 trillion by 2023, B2B buyers and sellers are increasingly looking for ways to optimize sales efficiency, streamline business operations, and leverage digital marketplaces to deliver better customer experiences. A recent McKinsey report highlights that only about 20% of B2B buyers hope to return to in-person sales, even in sectors where field-sales models have traditionally dominated, such as pharma and medical products.

With today’s announcement, fabric extends its complete, scalable e-commerce solution to sellers targeting other businesses, allowing sales personnel to focus on adding value to buyers via improved overall digital customer experiences. B2B-specific features within the platform include bulk ordering, contract-specific catalogs and pricing, and pre-built integrations with existing ERP suites such as NetSuite, Blue Yonder, and MS Dynamics. fabric Commerce Platform for B2B has three core components: an experience platform for Marketers to quickly enable a digital storefront; a configurable application for business owners to manage their day-to-day business orders, customers, products, pricing, and promotions; and a wide range of commerce APIs to power typical B2B use cases such as shared shopping carts, role-based access control, re-ordering, and more.

“Our economy is going digital, and trillions of commerce dollars are shifting online in the coming years,” said Faisal Masud, CEO at fabric. “Buyers want to shop online, however, too many B2B companies still rely on manual, in-person sales operations, and lack modern commerce technology. fabric is helping these companies grow with our modern, API-driven headless commerce platform and deep operating experience.” 

fabric is built by industry experts who understand what brands need to deliver a complete end-to-end commerce solution. fabric provides operator management flexibility by offering both developer-friendly tools (APIs), and an intuitive back-end that can be managed and maintained by business users, marketers, and other non-technical users making customization easy. 

"MSC saw an opportunity to grow our industrial equipment distribution business by modernizing the customer experience through e-commerce,” said Mark Pickett, VP, Cross-Channel Growth at MSC Industrial Supply Co. “When we were exploring technology vendors, we looked for someone we could partner with who understood our business and could help us get our digital commerce channels up and running quickly. The fabric platform helped us achieve this by providing our business with the flexibility to add loyalty and mobile commerce capabilities without having to re-platform, allowing for a better online shopping experience."

fabric is in the midst of record-setting 2021. Since raising its Series A in February of this year, fabric has achieved YoY revenue growth in excess of 877%, grown employee headcount by more than 400%, earned a net customer retention rate of 230%, and signed on leading commerce brands like BarkBox, Bodybuilding.com, GNC, and Restoration Hardware. The company’s suite of commerce APIs include Product Information Management (PIM), Order Management, Loyalty Management, and Subscriptions products, and is available for customers to pick from as needed.

265728964 717743629616142 3821049286021647585 N

fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, abc carpet & home, GNC, and MSC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, fabric is backed by Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa, and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

More in E-Commerce
10 Common Operational KPIs
Sponsored
10 Common Operational KPIs
A closer look at the top 10 operational KPIs that could prove vital to enterprise-wide success and employee engagement. Editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke take a look at the top 10 Operational KPIs outlined in Oracle Netsuite's latest white paper.
Dec 13th, 2021
I Stock 1035529928
The Brainstorm: Overcoming Channel Conflict
If you don't have a comprehensive plan for channel conflict, you could derail your e-commerce efforts and impact existing revenue.
Oct 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1283516541
The Brainstorm: Measuring & Increasing Average Order Value
Getting more revenue from existing customers who already know and trust you is much easier than acquiring new customers.
Oct 19th, 2021
Fleet Pride Home Page
FleetPride Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Site
The new site enables customers to confidently research and quickly order parts from a selection of over 176,000 products.
Oct 14th, 2021
I Stock 1145150022
The Brainstorm: Personalization Strategies Vital to E-commerce Success
Why you need to have a deep understanding of your customers.
Oct 8th, 2021
I Stock 1130143315
The Brainstorm: Customer Journey Mapping Essential to E-commerce Success
If your visitors don't find what they are looking for in a timely manner, it's very unlikely that you will ever win them as a customer.
Oct 4th, 2021
I Stock 1283514437
Teaching Manufacturers How to Fish
Helping manufacturers understand e-commerce.
Oct 1st, 2021
I Stock 1306651750
The Brainstorm: Why Companies Struggle to Identify Their Ideal Customer Profile
Why identifying your ideal customer profile (ICP) is foundational to the success of your e-commerce efforts.
Sep 24th, 2021
Amazon Business Oeirh
Forecast: Amazon Business' 2021 Sales Will Top $27 Billion
And eMarketer estimates that Amazon's B2B marketplace will more than double that figure by 2025.
Sep 24th, 2021
I Stock 593306220
The Brainstorm: Successful E-Commerce Discount Strategies
For promotions to work, you need a discounting strategy that meets your sales objectives and turns the inventory at the right pace without obsolete products.
Sep 20th, 2021
I Stock 1283516541
The Brainstorm: How to Improve Conversion Rate
And how that results in increased sales.
Sep 17th, 2021
About 300 participants attended AD's 5th annual eCommerce summit.
Recapping AD's 2021 eCommerce Summit
About 300 participants gathered for the in-person event, which spoke to a new trend among distributor members: more companies ready to harness next-level tools and accelerate their growth.
Sep 13th, 2021