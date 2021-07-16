Amazon Sued to Force Recall of Dangerous Products

The safety commission said it tested the products and found thousands of them to be hazardous.

Jul 16th, 2021
Joseph Pisani
Amazon Logo Ap
AP file

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping giant stopped selling some of the faulty products.

Amazon said in a statement that it was “unclear” why the safety commission filed a complaint when the company already removed the “vast majority” of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to get rid of the products themselves.

The safety commission said Amazon's actions were “insufficient" and it wants the company to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back by customers.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut who is chair of the consumer safety committee, said in a statement that the lawsuit sends a message to Amazon and other online marketplaces: “Knowingly selling dangerous and defective products that imperil Americans will not be tolerated," he said.

The safety commission said it tested the products and found thousands of them to be hazardous.

Nearly 400,000 hair dryers didn’t have a device in the plug that protects users from being electrocuted when dropped in water. And 24,000 carbon monoxide detectors didn't work when the gas was present.

The safety commission didn't say exactly how many flammable sleepwear garments it found, but it said there were “numerous" children's pajamas, night gowns and bathrobes that violated fabric safety standards and risked burn injuries to kids.

More in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
I Stock 537871623
Why Manufacturers Need a Solid SKU Strategy for E-commerce Success
Your SKU strategy needs to be comprehensive, flexible and customer focused.
Jun 24th, 2021
Mike Hero Image Update
Berkshire eSupply Hosts Distributors, Suppliers in Soft Opening for BESN Network
The master wholesaler held an in-person event for its distributor customers and suppliers in mid-May, showcasing what its new Berkshire eSupply Network has to offer.
Jun 15th, 2021
Amazon Business Oeirh
Amazon Business Shares Inagural B2B E-commerce in Evolution Report
See the key findings of the report that shares B2B trends and new insights from US procurement pros across industries and organizations of every size.
Jun 14th, 2021
3 60993725de86e
Industrial Distribution's 74th Survey of Operations Report, Pt. 2
See what our respondents had to say about their supplier relations, the value they provide, and employment, along with their comments.
Jun 3rd, 2021
2
Industrial Distribution's 74th Survey of Operations Report, Pt. 1
See what our respondents had to say about their demographics, primary concerns, technology & e-commerce usage, and balance sheet.
Jun 1st, 2021
Amazon tractor-trailers outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center, Staten Island, New York, April 21, 2020.
DC Files Antitrust Case Against Amazon
The lawsuit accuses Amazon of fixing prices through policies applied to its third-party sellers.
May 26th, 2021
Anniversary Customer Letter2
Grainger's Zoro.com Celebrates 10 Years of E-Commerce Success
Launched in 2011 with 180,000 SKUs, that number has grown to nearly 7 million in 10 years.
May 13th, 2021
Supply Core
Military MRO Distributor SupplyCore Upgrades Government E-Procurement System
The new digital solution upgraded SupplyCore’s online customer experience for its MRO business and specific contracts with the General Services Administration.
May 13th, 2021
Kevintn
5 With ID: Zoro President Talks Endless Assortment Growth, PPE Management
We chat with Zoro US president Kevin Weadick about how the Grainger subsidiary has handled a major volume influx amid the pandemic.
May 12th, 2021
Aer 6058a3ee4802d
E-Procurement, MRO Management Provider Tofino Adds Amazon Business Integration
Integrating e-procurement with MRO management and CMMS capabilities, Tofino provides users with direct access to Amazon Business.
May 11th, 2021
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon, which has been under pressure from shoppers, brands and lawmakers to crack down on counterfeits on its site, said Monday, May 10, 2021, that it blocked more than 10 billion suspected phony listings last year before any of their offerings could be sold.
Amazon Blocks 10 Billion Listings in Counterfeit Crackdown
They said scammers tried to take advantage of shoppers who were buying more online during the pandemic.
May 10th, 2021