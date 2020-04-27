Epicor Launches Portal to Boost Businesses' Online Presence

AUSTIN, TX — Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced Monday the launch of Epicor Commerce Connect Express (ECC Express), a new portal to its existing Epicor Commerce Connect solution. The e-commerce product is designed for businesses which need an immediate way to improve productivity, offer quality online experiences, and stay connected to their valued customers and suppliers.

ECC Express is an e-commerce solution designed to be an affordable and scalable solution that can be implemented in only a few days. The product enables users to build a basic online presence, with the option to choose other upgrades and capabilities to further scale their business. It is the latest eCommerce offering under Epicor Commerce Connect – a comprehensive eCommerce solution that works with Magento and is tightly integrated with the Epicor ERP, Prophet 21, and Eclipse to promote online business growth for manufacturers, distributors, and merchants.

“To help businesses during this critical period, we launched ECC Express so that they can pivot quickly, stay connected to their customers, and maintain productivity,” said Steve Murphy, Epicor CEO. “It’s never been more important for business to automate where possible, and ECC Express enables this while also providing an excellent and seamless online experience for customers and suppliers.”

The new program also allows for self-service features that allow users the ability to easily view orders, quotes, invoices, purchase history, account info and shipments, as well as conduct quick product searches.

For more information on ECC Express and the Epicor Commerce Connect solution, visit https://www.epicor.com/en-us/business-need/ecommerce-and-pos/epicor-commerce-connect/.