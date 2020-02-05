Festo Launches New Pneumatics Products Website

The new site, named Direct Pneumatics, enables end-users and OEMs to quickly find and purchase pneumatic products.

Feb 5th, 2020
Ert

ISLANDIA, NY — Festo announced Wednesday the company is the leading supplier to Direct Pneumatics, the new e-commerce site that enables end-users and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to quickly and easily locate and purchase new and hard-to-find pneumatic products.

Direct Pneumatics offers more than 35,000+ pneumatic products, consisting mostly of Festo parts and the Festo-owned Fabco line of cylinders and actuators. This e-commerce site supports customers with advanced filtering tools to streamline product searches. An experienced help desk team is easily reached for personal assistance. Direct Pneumatics also has an online forum ‘Pneumatics Today’ with product information and maintenance tips.

“Having an unlimited range of Festo and Fabco pneumatic products is important to the success of Direct Pneumatics and the gratification of our customers,” said Jason Winter, customer service manager for Direct Pneumatics. “Festo is one of the world’s technology innovators and quality leaders. If Festo does not have an equivalent product for the need, then likely nobody has. You can’t go wrong with a Festo component.”

“The pneumatics market is growing so quickly that there is a need for value-added distributors that provide superior account management, technical services, and the most recent catalog parts as well as e-commerce sites such as the innovative Direct Pneumatics that stock both new and hard-to-find parts,” said Paul Forrest, Distribution Development Manager, Festo. “Festo’s sales channel strategy is to align the company with distribution businesses that are committed to the utmost in technical excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Engineers at Direct Pneumatics developed filters of key product attributes such as physical dimensions. Visitors enter the attributes of the part they are looking for and that information leads to a product that fits the customers’ needs. “We don’t rely 100 percent on algorithms,” Winter said. “Our support team is standing by to assist.”

For more information on Festo call 800-993-3786 and visit www.festo.com/us for the company’s full range of pneumatic and electric products. Visit Direct Pneumatics at www.directpneumatics.com.

