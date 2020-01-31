Amazon's Latest Milestone: 150 million Prime Members

That's up 50 percent from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018.

Joseph Pisani
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AR.
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AR.
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon had another prime holiday season.

The online retailer said Thursday it has more than 150 million Prime members worldwide who pay $119 a year for faster shipping and other perks. That's up 50% from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018. It also surpasses Netflix, which has 139 million members globally who pay to stream movies and TV shows.

“More people joined Prime this quarter than ever before,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon's CEO and founder.

The Seattle-based company also reported financial results for the holiday season that were far better than analysts expected. Its shares soared 10% to $2,055 in after-hours trading Thursday.

The staggering number of Prime members is sure to spook other retailers. Analysts have said Prime subscribers typically spend more of their money at Amazon than other places.

There have already been signs that brick-and-mortar retailers had a rough holiday season. Target reported disappointing sales growth for November and December. And department stores Macy’s, Kohl’s and J.C. Penney all posted holiday sales declines. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, will release its results next month.

Amazon said part of the reason for the jump in Prime members is its promise to deliver more of its goods in one day instead of the two. That has been expensive to do, but Amazon said Thursday that its costs for the effort have started to ease and were slightly below the $1.5 billion it expected to spend during the last three months of the year.

Overall, the company said its fourth-quarter profit rose 8% to $3.3 billion.

Earnings per share came to $6.47, far beyond the $4.04 per share analysts were expecting, according to research firm FactSet.

Revenue jumped 21% to $87.4 billion, also beating expectations.

Amazon has been expanding way beyond online shopping, helping to fuel is growth.

Revenue at it's cloud computing unit, which powers digital scrap-booking site Pinterest and many other companies, grew 34%, even though it has been facing increasing competition from other big tech companies.

Last fall, the U.S. government picked Microsoft over Amazon for a $10 billion contract to provide cloud services to the U.S. military. Amazon is protesting the decision, saying that President Donald Trump influenced the bidding process by bad mouthing the company.

Amazon's advertising business, which lets companies buy ads to show up in Amazon.com's search results, also grew. Amazon doesn’t say exactly how much its ad business makes, but lists it as part of its “other” revenue, which jumped 41% from the year before.

For all of 2019, Amazon said it brought in $11.6 billion in profit and $280 billion in revenue.

More in E-Commerce
I Stock 1142488743
Amazon to Hike Seller Fulfillment Fees 3%
Amazon reportedly emailed its merchants on Dec. 20 informing them their fulfillment fees will increase by an average of 3 percent in 2020.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Hisco We
Hisco Earns Insite E-Commerce Award
Hisco was presented with Insite's Outstanding Customer Results award for search engine excellence.
Dec 20th, 2019
42851954 2404776176416451 2846149345294680064 O
Analyst: Amazon Business' Revenue Will Hit $31B by 2023
See the insights an RBC Capital Markets analyst shared Dec. 6 that forecast continued rapid growth for Amazon Business over the next four years.
Dec 11th, 2019
Yardia
MRO E-Commerce Solution Yardi Marketplace Expands to Canada
The office and building supply procurement system accommodates in-store purchases from Acklands-Grainger, HD Supply, Veritiv and other leading suppliers.
Dec 5th, 2019
This photo from Oct. 31 shows the sponsored logo, and explanation, in an Amazon product offering on a computer screen in New York.
Ad Business a Boon for Amazon but a Turn-off for Shoppers
Amazon has turned its online store into an advertising powerhouse in just a few years, with the downside being the impact on the user experience.
Nov 26th, 2019
Global Industrialxc
Global Industrial Launches New Website
There are more than 160 improved features and functionalities across the site in five key customer areas.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Amazon Business Asdf
Amazon Business Launches in Canada; 9th Country Overall
Amazon's $10 billion+ B2B platform adds another major economy to its network of business sellers.
Oct 29th, 2019
Id 40544 Insight Logo Edit
Insite Software Partners with Distributor Data Solutions
Leading B2B e-commerce solution partners with premier e-commerce product content and data management provider.
Jun 5th, 2019
Id 40430 Keyboard 621831 1920
Survey: Online Purchasing Errors Directly Impact Business Growth
More than three quarters of B2B organisations are witnessing a decrease in profits due to online order errors.
Jun 3rd, 2019
Id 39782 Cube Edit
The Top 5 Reasons B2B E-Commerce Efforts Fall Short
Research finds the majority of e-commerce efforts for mature 'sale-assisted' firms are unsuccessful, but many B2B online blunders can be avoided.
May 30th, 2019
Id 35516 Amazone
Amazon Report Touts $160 Billion in Revenues for Small and Medium Business Partners
The second annual impact report coincides with the launch of a “Build Your Business with Amazon” website.
May 9th, 2019
Id 39140 Shutterstock 717932599
Six Steps for Distributors to Maximize E-Commerce Migration
How can industrial distributors use the principles of e-commerce to master a move to e-commerce?
Apr 9th, 2019
Id 38855 File amazon
Two-Day Shipping to Consolidating Deliveries: How Amazon’s Service Offerings are Impacting Logistics
The online retail giant is forcing other organizations to evolve to emulate their delivery style.
Mar 28th, 2019
Id 35406 B2ba
Key Focus Areas for B2B Distributors in 2019
Disruption in B2B is not new. What's new though, is the echoing acknowledgment of this disruption and the realization that something needs to be done now.
Mar 13th, 2019