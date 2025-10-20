AFC Industries Launches Tooling, Aerospace Brands

The new AFC Tooling segment will combine Cline Tool and PF Markey under one name.

Oct 20, 2025
AFC Industries

AFC Industries announced Monday that it will consolidate a number of its subsidiaries under two new company brands.

The fastener and Class C components distributor will combine Cline Tool and PF Markey under the new AFC Tooling brand, while its MTI, CIF, CGG and Askew Marine businesses will become AFC Aerospace & Defense.

AFC officials said that the moves aim to “make AFC clear and easy to understand in the marketplace while staying true to the service culture that built our legacy brands.”

“Our goal is to simplify the story for customers and sharpen the value we bring across every segment we serve,” Vice President of Marketing Joe Shoemaker said in a statement.

“Cline Tool and PF Markey each built strong reputations on service, quality and technical know-how,” said AFC Tooling President Jim Henning. “By bringing them together under AFC Tooling, we simplify our message to customers and give our team a stronger platform to grow.

“Same people, same solutions — now presented as one unified brand.”

AFC ranks at no. 22 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.

October 20, 2025
DNOW Reveals Leadership Team for Post-Merger Company
October 16, 2025
OZ Lifting Opens New Minnesota Hub
October 13, 2025
