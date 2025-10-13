OZ Lifting Opens New Minnesota Hub

Crane, hoist and lifting solutions provider OZ Lifting Products last week announced the opening of its new facility in its native Winona, Minnesota.



Josh Neitzel, courtesy of OZ Lifting Products The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the 40,000-square-foot complex, which featured company leaders and local officials, as well as guided tours and product demonstrations.





OZ officials said that the new facility is four times the size of its previous building and features space for expanded production, warehousing and innovation capabilities. The five-acre lot will also be able to accommodate future expansion.



OZ President Steve Napieralski founded the company in late 2004 with a staff of two; the new facility represents the company’s fourth move in just over 20 years, and it has grown to employ 30 people and support a global distributor network.



“When I started OZ Lifting Products as a small, family-owned business 20 years ago, I never imagined the scale of what we’d build together, yet we’ve held onto those same small-business values every step of the way,” Napieralski said in a statement. “The support and excitement around our grand opening really reflect how far we’ve come, and we’re looking forward to continuing that momentum as we grow into the future.”