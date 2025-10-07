Sonepar Consolidates Ontario Subsidiaries

The electrical distributor will combine five companies into two in Canada’s largest province.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 7, 2025
Hd Jpg 2021 Retouched Photos With New Sonepar Logo 22 1 Mdk86 Vt2q
Sonepar

Sonepar announced Tuesday that it will consolidate five subsidiaries in Ontario into just two brands in the coming weeks.

Sonepar Ontario Brand Consolidation PictureSoneparThe electrical distributor’s Dixon subsidiary will add the operations of Aztec and MGM, while Electrozad will be combined with Sesco. 


The realignment is scheduled to take effect in November. Both Dixon and Electrozad will also get revamped logos and branding.

Sonepar officials said that the overhaul will enable the companies to leverage Sonepar’s size and combined knowledge in Canada’s largest province.

Sonepar acquired Dixon in 2011 and Electrozad last year.

“Through many years of continued growth and acquisitions at Sonepar Canada, we have reached an exciting point in Ontario where we can make changes to our overall brand structure to continue advancing our best-in-class experience for our customers, vendors and associates,” Sonepar Canada President Serge Leblanc said in a statement.

“We are excited for the growth and synergy this alignment will allow us to bring to market in Ontario,” added Sonepar Ontario President James Taylor.

 

