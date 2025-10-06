Core & Main Expands in Texas

Core & Main has also closed its acquisition of Canada Waterworks.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 6, 2025
Core & Main branch, Richland Hills, Texas.
Core and Main Inc.

Core & Main Inc. announced Friday that it has added a new branch outside Houston.

The waterworks and fire protection distributor — no. 6 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list — said that the new facility in Conroe, Texas, would provide waterworks, wastewater and geosynthetics products to customers in the region.

The branch is the company’s fifth in the Houston area and 27th in Texas.

Core & Main also announced last week that it has completed its acquisition of Canada Waterworks Inc. The companies originally announced that deal in early September.

