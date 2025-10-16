DNOW Reveals Leadership Team for Post-Merger Company

DNOW's pending merger with MRC Global will tap into talent from both firms.

Oct 16, 2025
Dnow Istock 1445779769 3 Jkht K Nbek
iStock.com

HOUSTON, October 13, 2025--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) has announced its future leadership team effective upon the completion of the pending transaction with MRC Global Inc. The team will be comprised of leaders from both companies who bring expertise and proven track records in customer service, operational excellence, and supply chain management across the energy and industrial sectors. They collectively possess deep industry knowledge, have strong financial discipline, and the leadership experience needed to successfully guide integration efforts to help drive sustainable long-term growth.

"Our organizations have a wealth of talent, and these future leadership team members share a vision for creating a premier solutions provider to the energy and industrial markets," said DNOW President and CEO David Cherechinsky. "This team brings an extensive understanding of our industry and a commitment to developing talent, serving our customers, accelerating growth and expanding our scale and scope of products, services and supply chain solutions. I look forward to working together to unlock new opportunities to deliver growth and drive greater value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

Leadership Team

As previously announced, David Cherechinsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of DNOW, will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, and Mark Johnson, Chief Financial Officer of DNOW, will serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The additional members of the future leadership team announced today include:

  • Kelly Youngblood, Chief Financial Officer of MRC Global, will serve as Executive Advisor to the CEO, providing guidance on business strategy, delivering operational efficiencies, capturing merger synergies, and identifying opportunities to achieve the most critical objectives of preserving top talent and maximizing revenue growth.
  • Clent Rawlinson, Senior Vice President at DNOW, will serve as Senior Vice President of North America Sales and Operations with responsibility for the Energy Centers and Process Solutions businesses.
  • Jack McCarthy, Senior Vice President – Supply Chain, Quality and Technical Sales at MRC Global, will be Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales and Operations, primarily focused on the Company’s business in the Gas Utilities and Downstream sectors.
  • Steve Smith, Senior Vice President – International at MRC Global, will serve as Senior Vice President of International Sales and Operations.
  • Raymond Chang, Vice President and General Counsel of DNOW, will serve as Vice President and General Counsel with responsibility for legal, regulatory, compliance and HSE matters.
  • Kelly Munson, Chief Administrative and Information Officer of DNOW, will serve as Chief Administrative and Information Officer, with oversight of Human Resources, Organizational Development, and Information Technology functions.
  • Timm Bohnert, Vice President of Supply Chain of DNOW, will serve as Vice President of Supply Chain, overseeing end-to-end supply chain activities.
  • Brad Wise, Vice President of Digital Strategy and Investor Relations of DNOW, will serve as Vice President of Digital Strategy and Investor Relations.
  • Gillian Anderson, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of MRC Global, will serve as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to Mark Johnson.

On June 26, 2025, DNOW and MRC Global agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion to create a premier solutions provider to the energy and industrial markets. The transaction is currently on track to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, having received both DNOW and MRC Global shareholder approval and is still subject to obtaining the remaining regulatory clearances and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

