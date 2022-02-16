LIVERPOOL, NY — JGB Enterprises, Inc., a supply chain management and logistics service provider of industrial hose, fluid power products and hose assembly solutions to industrial and government end markets, is excited to announce that it is rebranding to Echelon Supply and Service (Echelon), effective March 1.

The new company brand will include JGB’s recent acquisition, All Serv Industrial, L.L.C. All Serv is a Louisiana-based supplier of hose and hose-related accessories for environmental remediation, industrial cleaning and other needs of the refinery and petrochemical market.

Also included under the new Echelon brand is the former HosePower Canada, a Toronto-based distributor of hydraulic, industrial and propane hose, fittings and accessories. The company’s Canadian business unit completed the transition to Echelon Supply and Service on December 31.

Under the unified company, Echelon seeks to elevate the customer experience by expanding into new service channels and adding more online self-service tools. The company will continue to offer superior availability, lead times, and responsive customer service as well as reliable hose assemblies built or repaired to their exact specifications. These improvements will enhance customers’ current options to select, build and service material handling conveyance systems and components as quickly as possible.

Along with a focus on providing a complete suite of products to meet industry needs, customers will also benefit from an expanded product catalog and added locations across North America.

Echelon will continue to expand its offerings of hose and fittings products to serve its customers as a leading provider of material handling conveyance system and component needs.

“The rebrand is a natural evolution to accelerate JGB’s growth and unify its growing company under one corporate umbrella to better demonstrate its consolidated North American presence,” said Kevin Kilkelly, president of JGB Enterprises. “By merging under one strengthened banner, we are better able to grow our footprint, offerings and service channels to provide the best services and products to our loyal customers.”

The JGB corporate website will be updated to reflect these changes in early Q2, 2022. For more information, visit www.jgbhose.com.

JGB was No. 47 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List on account of its $131 million in 2020 sales.

About Echelon Supply and ServiceEchelon is a leading supply chain management and logistics service provider of industrial hose, fluid power products and hose assembly solutions to industrial and government end markets. Echelon services customers across North America and is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, with additional











