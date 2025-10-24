Ex-Amazon Driver Sues Civil Rights Agency for Dropping Her Case

The lawsuit accused the agency of unlawfully abandoning her case after an executive order from President Trump.

Alexandra OlsonClaire Savage
Oct 24, 2025
I Stock 1415987326
iStock.com/Roman Tiraspolsky

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Amazon delivery driver has filed a lawsuit accusing a federal civil right agency of abruptly and unlawfully abandoning her sex discrimination case and others like it following an executive order from President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit filed by the former Colorado driver demands that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission resume investigating her claims that Amazon discriminates against female drivers by failing to provide adequate bathroom breaks.

The lawsuit is the latest example of workers and others scrambling to find recourse as federal agencies abandon their cases in response to Trump's shake-up of the country's civil rights enforcement infrastructure.

The EEOC, which enforces civil rights laws in the workplace, decided last month to discharge any complaints based on "disparate impact liability," which holds that policies that are neutral on their face can be discriminatory if they impose unnecessary barriers that disadvantage different demographic groups.

The EEOC's decision came in response to an executive order in April directing federal agencies to deprioritize the use of disparate impact liability. The Trump administration argues that disparate impact assumes any racial or gender imbalance in workplaces is the result of discrimination and leads to practices that undermine meritocracy.

The former driver, Leah Cross, filed a motion Tuesday asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to stay the EEOC's new rule prohibiting investigations and enjoin the agency from enforcing it.

The EEOC has already dropped its sole lawsuit arising from a disparate impact liability charge, a case alleging that the Sheetz convenience store chain's background check practices discriminated against Black, Native American and multiracial job applicants.

Separately, the agency has dropped lawsuits on behalf of transgender workers and subjected new complaints to a higher level of scrutiny, following Trump's executive order declaring that the government would only recognize two unchangeable sexes.

It's unclear how many worker complaints involving disparate impact liability or LGBTQ+ workers have been sidelined by the EEOC. In her lawsuit, Cross demanded that the EEOC, which handled more than 88,000 discrimination charges in 2024, give the court a list of the disparate impact liability charges it has shut down.

The EEOC referred questions about the lawsuit to the Department of Justice, which declined to comment.

Cross, who worked as a driver from August to November 2022, filed her EEOC charge two years ago, arguing that the company's delivery schedules make it nearly impossible for drivers to find time to use bathrooms. An EEOC investigator told her lawyers last month it was closing her case because of the disparate impact rule, according to the lawsuit.

Amazon declined to comment on Cross' case but referred The AP to its policies around its drivers, who deliver packages in Amazon-branded vehicles but work indirectly for the company through third-party companies called Delivery Service Partners. Amazon says its technology builds routes that ensure time for two 15-minute rest breaks and a 30-minute meal break. The company also said its Amazon Delivery app provides a list for drivers to see nearby restroom facilities and gas stations.

But in an interview with The AP, Cross said it was so hard for to her stop for breaks that she had to pack a Shewee — a portable urination device for women — as well as a change of pants "in case I ended up accidentally urinating on myself."

Cross' lawsuit against the EEOC argues that the agency is legally obligated to investigate all charges based on disparate impact liability, which Congress codified in the 1991 Civil Rights Act.

The EEOC "isn't allowed to throw away an entire category of charges without looking into their facts just because the president doesn't like the type of discrimination those charges are based on," said Karla Gilbride, an attorney at Public Citizen Litigation Group, one of the organizations that filed the lawsuit.

Gilbride was the EEOC's general counsel until she was fired in January along with two Democratic commissioners in a purge that cleared the way for the Trump administration to root out diversity and inclusion programs, roll back protections for transgender workers and elevate religious rights.

Latest in Workforce Development
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
October 8, 2025
Maintenance workers Enaytullah Hafizi, left, originally from Afghanistan, Eric Frimpong, center, originally from Ghana, and Melvin Palmer, right, originally from Sierra Leone, fix an overhead light at Goodwin House Alexandria, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Alexandria, Va.
Immigration Crackdown Weighs Heavily on U.S. Labor Market
October 20, 2025
Graybar Most Loved Workplace
Graybar Makes 'Most Loved' Workplace List
October 16, 2025
Ris Truck W Greg Dsc0336 Rrx (3)
Powertrain Solutions for a Workforce in Transition: Adapting to the Loss of Skilled Labor
October 3, 2025
Related Stories
Maintenance workers Enaytullah Hafizi, left, originally from Afghanistan, Eric Frimpong, center, originally from Ghana, and Melvin Palmer, right, originally from Sierra Leone, fix an overhead light at Goodwin House Alexandria, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Alexandria, Va.
Workforce Development
Immigration Crackdown Weighs Heavily on U.S. Labor Market
Graybar Most Loved Workplace
Workforce Development
Graybar Makes 'Most Loved' Workplace List
Ris Truck W Greg Dsc0336 Rrx (3)
Workforce Development
Powertrain Solutions for a Workforce in Transition: Adapting to the Loss of Skilled Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Workforce Development
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
October 13, 2025
Graybar Most Loved Workplace
Workforce Development
Graybar Makes 'Most Loved' Workplace List
The only distributor on the list, Graybar has been named four years running.
October 16, 2025
Ris Truck W Greg Dsc0336 Rrx (3)
Workforce Development
Powertrain Solutions for a Workforce in Transition: Adapting to the Loss of Skilled Labor
Companies are challenged to maintain uptime and efficiency as personnel retire or move on.
October 3, 2025
A poster showing the Trump Gold Card is seen as President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Washington.
Workforce Development
More Americans Think Companies Benefit from Legal Immigration, Poll Finds
Americans are now less likely to say the number of legal immigrants to the U.S. should be reduced.
September 23, 2025
Worker
Workforce Development
Billions Are Flowing into U.S. Manufacturing — but Where Are the Workers?
How can all this new capacity succeed if the workers needed to run it are missing?
September 3, 2025
Migrant farmworkers pick a vegetable crop on an early morning in Fresno, Calif., on July 18, 2025.
Workforce Development
1.2 Million Immigrants Are Gone from the U.S. Labor Force Under Trump, Preliminary Data Shows
The figure includes those who reside across the country both legally and illegally.
September 2, 2025
Construction workers frame up a roof of wood lumber at a new home build, April 1, 2025, in Laveen, Ariz.
Workforce Development
Labor Department Proposes More than 60 Rule Changes
The proposal, in part, targets lighting requirements at construction sites and protections for migrant farm workers.
July 22, 2025
The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, June 30, 2025.
Workforce Development
Missouri Governor Repeals Paid Sick Leave Law Approved Last Year by Voters
But Missouri voters could get a second chance.
July 11, 2025
Pxl 20240731 162643435
Workforce Development
Airgas to Again Sponsor SkillsUSA Conference
The company will provide all industrial gases at next week’s event.
June 18, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211624276 6825f613b0de5
Workforce Development
MSC Named a ‘Great Place to Work’
The company was recognized in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Mexico and the U.K.
June 17, 2025
Gen Z
Workforce Development
Are Microshifts the Key to Hiring Gen Z?
For Gen Z, balance beats the corner office.
June 10, 2025
Protesters gather at the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons, Los Angeles, June 6, 2025.
Workforce Development
Raids in Southern California Rattle Immigrant Communities
Immigrant advocates say the detained workers do not have criminal histories and are being denied their due process rights.
June 11, 2025
Jane Raybould concedes her bid for U.S. Senate, Nov. 6, 2018, Embassy Suites, Lincoln, Neb.
Workforce Development
Nebraska Republicans — and a Democrat — Seek to Weaken Voter-Backed Sick Leave
State Sen. Jane Raybould's family owns several grocery store chains in the state.
May 30, 2025
Industrial Concept Metamorworks
Workforce Development
What the Future of Workplace Safety Looks Like
The technologies that are elevating safety, OSHA compliance and productivity.
May 26, 2025
White Cap
Workforce Development
White Cap Earns Great Place to Work Certification
The distributor has netted the designation three years in a row.
May 21, 2025