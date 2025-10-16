Graybar Makes 'Most Loved' Workplace List

ST. LOUIS, MO. | October 14, 2025 – Most Loved Workplace has released the 2025 America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces. The rankings, published as a custom content feature in the Wall Street Journal, highlight 100 organizations across industries that are transforming employee experience and redefining retention strategies in today’s economy. Graybar was ranked #55 on this prestigious list, which recognizes employers where people truly love to work. This marks the fourth consecutive year Graybar has been named to the list.

“We are very proud to once again be named among America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®,” said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Graybar’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As Graybar celebrates 100 years of being an independent company in 2025, this achievement is a testament to the dedication of our employees and the power of our employee ownership culture. Congratulations to our employees on this incredible recognition!”

As U.S. businesses face unprecedented pressure from employee burnout, shifting job markets, and AI-driven change, the 2025 America’s Most Loved Workplaces® show a better way forward.

“These companies aren’t just attracting top talent—they’ve cracked the code on how to keep employees engaged and thriving,” said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Best Practice Institute and creator of the Most Loved Workplaces certification and annual rankings. “America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces prove that when you help employees become who they want to be, they’ll help your company become what it needs to be.”

The 2025 America’s Most Loved Workplaces list is grounded in proof from employees themselves. Research was conducted by Best Practice Institute (BPI) using the proprietary Love of Workplace Index and advanced sentiment analysis. More than 2.8 million U.S. employees were surveyed across companies of all sizes and industries. Hundreds of executives were also interviewed to provide context on culture, leadership, and strategy. Companies represented 50+ industries, from Financial Services to Healthcare, Technology, Construction, and more.