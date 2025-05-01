AutoCrib Founder Stephen Pixley Announces Retirement

Pixley developed one of the first industrial vending solutions in his garage.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 1, 2025
Ac Machine Muster

Stephen Pixley, the founder of Southern California companies Machine Tool Supply and AutoCrib and a pioneer in industrial vending technology, announced his retirement Thursday.

Pixley developed one of the first industrial vending solutions in his garage in a bid to combat inefficiencies in inventory management at Machine Tool Supply. He would turn that system into AutoCrib, which would go on to manufacture and install more than 20,000 machines across the globe. AutoCrib was acquired by tool and equipment company Snap-on in 2020.

Other highlights in his career include an automated reordering system in the early days of the internet, the first demand compression algorithms in vending machines in the early 2000s, and installing vending machines on a contract basis.

“When I launched Machine Tool Supply, I saw first-hand how inefficient tool control and inventory management was in manufacturing,” Pixley said in a statement. “I knew there had to be a better way. That led me to develop the first industrial vending machine in my garage — never imagining that one day, these systems would become an industry standard worldwide.”

Latest in Technology & Software
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 1, 2025
Ep138tn
Security Breach: Why Ransomware, Credential Theft and Phishing Schemes Persist
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 22 At 1 52 18 Pm
Former Tesla Officials Debut Supply Chain Platform
April 22, 2025
I Stock 1197283048
How Intelligent Order Fulfillment Can Boost Profits — With Help from AI
April 22, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 04 22 At 1 52 18 Pm
Technology & Software
Former Tesla Officials Debut Supply Chain Platform
I Stock 1197283048
Technology & Software
How Intelligent Order Fulfillment Can Boost Profits — With Help from AI
Aaic
Technology & Software
NAW Partners with AI Research Consortium
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 22 At 1 52 18 Pm
Technology & Software
Former Tesla Officials Debut Supply Chain Platform
Atomic says companies can begin seeing results “within an hour.”
April 22, 2025
I Stock 1197283048
Technology & Software
How Intelligent Order Fulfillment Can Boost Profits — With Help from AI
Order accuracy isn’t just a metric — it’s a lifeline.
April 22, 2025
I Stock 1437265281
Technology & Software
Using AI to Identify Safety Hazards at Schneider Electric
When failure can lead to multiple fatalities, it’s better to get it right than to get it fast.
April 21, 2025
Ep137
Video
Security Breach: Insecure Webcam Was All a Ransomware Group Needed
Endpoint security tools worked, but the hackers worked harder for their payday.
April 16, 2025
Aaic
Technology & Software
NAW Partners with AI Research Consortium
The organizations hope to accelerate the adoption of AI in the distribution sector.
April 7, 2025
Ep132
Technology & Software
Security Breach: IABs, Dark Web Fueling Ransomware Surge
Inside the evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service groups and why they continue to target manufacturing.
March 31, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Technology & Software
Supply Chain Thefts Tied to Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities
Hacking databases and scheduling software is allowing thieves to target products before they're delivered.
March 27, 2025
Ppe
Technology & Software
The Emerging Role of PPE in Manufacturing Industry’s Digital Transformation
Safety managers still rely on pen and paper to track hundreds to thousands of protective gear.
March 25, 2025
I Stock 1369040410
Technology & Software
Unlocking Hidden Profits: How Distributors Can Combat Margin Compression
Choose analysis that drives actionable insights.
March 25, 2025
Ep133
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Manufacturing’s Internal Cyber Struggles
Breaking down silos while securing the cloud and leveraging secure-by-design advancements.
March 13, 2025
I Stock 2190495366
Technology & Software
AI Agents 101: The Next Big Thing in Distribution
This isn’t about replacing your team; it’s about doing more with less.
March 13, 2025
Spectators observe booths at TIMTOS 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Technology & Software
Experts Explain How to Balance AI and Human Insight
Humans remain the most important factor.
March 11, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9 67b6482571837
Technology & Software
Schneider Electric Opens Houston 'Energy Innovation' Hub
The training and R&D center is the company’s first in the U.S. and fourth worldwide.
March 11, 2025
I Stock 1488294044
Technology & Software
Marketing in the Age of AI: Are Manufacturers Keeping Up or Falling Behind?
Marketers who learn about it and accept it are gaining a serious leg up over their competitors.
March 4, 2025