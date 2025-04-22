Former Tesla Officials Debut Supply Chain Platform

Two former supply chain planners at electric vehicle maker Tesla have formed a startup that aims to quickly overhaul companies’ supply chain operations.

Atomic announced its launch last week, along with $3 million in seed funding from Madrona Ventures and DVx Ventures.

Co-founders Michael Rossiter and Neal Suidan said in the announcement that the company was inspired by the headaches they encountered amid the scale-up of Tesla’s Model 3 EV in 2018. Tesla — like many companies — still relied on spreadsheets, which were too cumbersome and error-prone to keep up with the constant changes in Model 3 planning.

Eventually, Rossiter and Suidan built their own end-to-end supply chain planning system.

“Planners are the unsung heroes of consumer brands, holding together supply chains through spreadsheets and sheer force of will,” Suidan, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. “But they deserve better tools.”

Atomic officials said that their platform utilizes simulation engines and “agentic” AI technology to quickly get companies off spreadsheets without the costs and time typically required of supply chain software implementations. The company says customers can onboard their operations and begin analyzing forecasts, interruptions and solutions “within an hour.”

Atomic began rolling out its product with consumer goods companies early last year and plans to offer “Rapid Onboarding” for NetSuite clients by the end of 2025.