Moblico, OneRail Form Last-Mile Delivery Partnership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Moblico, an innovative leader in mobile engagement solutions for wholesale distributors, and OneRail, a leading provider of solutions in last-mile omnichannel fulfillment, announced a strategic partnership Wednesday.

The collaboration transforms the way distributors manage last-mile delivery, providing a seamless, reliable and fast delivery experience that enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The integration embeds OneRail’s real-time delivery orchestration and tracking capabilities directly within Moblico’s custom-branded mobile apps, offering end-to-end visibility of deliveries. Whether using internal fleets or OneRail's extensive network of 12M drivers, distributors can provide a unified customer experience with real-time updates and notifications, seamlessly integrated into the Moblico’s mobile engagement platform.

“We are excited to partner with OneRail to bring unparalleled innovative last-mile delivery capabilities directly into the hands of our clients and their customers,” said Moblico co-founder and CEO Pierre Barbeau. “By integrating OneRail’s powerful delivery orchestration into Moblico’s mobile engagement platform, we’re enabling distributors to offer a seamless, reliable and efficient delivery experience that drives customer satisfaction and builds loyalty. This partnership marks a significant step forward in how we empower distributors to connect and engage with their customers in real-time, ensuring that every delivery interaction is timely, transparent and impactful.”

The combined power of Moblico's advanced mobile messaging and OneRail's OmniPoint platform data ensures effective communication throughout the delivery process through SMS, push notifications and in-app messaging This direct line of communication not only keeps customers informed but also strengthens their overall experience. Additionally, OneRail’s delivery orchestration platform enhances fleet management efficiency, improving delivery reliability and enabling distributors to scale their last mile deliveries with flexible capacity options.

“We are committed to helping our customers transform their fulfillment operations for greater efficiencies and improving their customers' experience,” said OneRail Chief Growth Officer Brian Divelbiss. “Partnering with Moblico will enable a seamless customer experience that gives distributors a competitive advantage and helps them reach their growth goals.”