Melio Announces Collaboration with Amazon Business

The initiative will synchronize Amazon Business invoices in a single payment processing system.

Melio
Sep 24, 2024
I Stock 895813350
iStock.com/Seastock

NEW YORK — Melio, a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, has announced an integration with the Amazon Business Reconciliation API to synchronize Amazon Business invoices in a single payment processing system, helping to save business owners valuable time.

New York-based Melio is a payments platform reinventing how businesses pay each other to optimize cash flow and minimize admin work. Melio offers businesses more payment choices so that they have the flexibility to pay and get paid how they want.

Small business owners often spend more time on admin tasks than on driving the growth of their business. Hence, automating these tasks should become a priority to increase productivity and efficiency. This is especially relevant in the accounts payable space where any delayed invoice payment can negatively affect relationships with suppliers and contractors.

To solve this, Melio is collaborating with Amazon Business to offer small businesses a one-stop invoice payments solution. The integration enables Amazon Business Pay By Invoice customers in the United States to pay all their Amazon Business invoices and any other bills with a few clicks through Melio.

“I like that I can pull all of my invoices into one payment and pay them all at once,” said Melio user Chris Love of Love Rental Properties Indiana. “Now, I can save time by making one batch payment, rather than paying invoice to invoice.”

Amazon Business customers will still be able to visit their Amazon Business account and pay invoices. Amazon Business’s Pay by Invoice product allows eligible businesses to make invoice payments with extended payment terms and gives access to on-demand digital invoices.

As part of the collaboration, Amazon Business and Melio launched an integration via the Amazon Payment Reconciliation Application Programming Interface (API). After a quick synchronization, new and existing Melio users and those directed from the Amazon Business App Center will be able to automatically import invoices from Amazon Business into Melio. Customers will then be able to pay their invoices using their preferred payment method, thanks to Melio’s flexible options.

“We are honored to collaborate with Amazon Business to improve the accounts payable process for small and medium-sized businesses,” said Matan Bar, co-founder and CEO of Melio. “The integration with Amazon Business will enable small business owners to devote more time to running their business and less time paying their suppliers and contractors."

