Flintfox Launches 'Fastest Real-Time Pricing Engine' for SAP Customers

Flintfox for SAP improves speed, accuracy and visibility for businesses managing complex pricing across one or multiple ERPs.

Flintfox International
Sep 19, 2024
Flintfox Og Social 66a7f6ffbc6cd

LAS VEGAS — Flintfox has announced the launch of Flintfox for SAP, a Price Management Application featuring the fastest real-time pricing engine available to SAP customers.

Fully integrated with SAP ECC, SAP Business One, and S/4HANA, Flintfox for SAP improves speed, accuracy, and visibility for businesses managing complex pricing across one or multiple ERPs.

Recent global research by Flintfox shows that 80% of businesses suffer profit erosion due to slow price updates. Flintfox addresses this by replacing SAP's native pricing system with its hyper-speed engine, capable of calculating 5,000 prices per second, per processor — the fastest on the market. This allows SAP customers to make instant pricing updates, protecting margins and reducing revenue leakage.

Flintfox integrates seamlessly with SAP and external systems, offering businesses a single source of truth across their entire ecosystem. The complete price waterfall is posted against each order within the SAP environment, while real-time pricing calculations are distributed across all external channels, devices, and applications.

Managing price complexities and large data sets often compromises speed and accuracy. For companies selling through multiple channels or managing extensive price catalogues, SAP's native system is frequently too slow and inflexible for real-time updates. Flintfox overcomes this by bypassing SAP's ERP processes, delivering real-time pricing back into SAP and external channels, ensuring accurate, up-to-date pricing without the usual delays.

John Moss, Chief Executive of Flintfox, commented,

"With today's economic uncertainty, businesses need to act now to ensure they're getting pricing right consistently. With an advanced, real-time pricing engine, Flintfox for SAP eliminates the outdated, siloed data and revenue leakage which other systems are vulnerable to. Our unique solution provides businesses with unprecedented speed and flexibility, enabling them to execute complex pricing strategies and maximize profit margins."

