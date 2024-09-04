First Supply Selects Transportation Management Software for New Wisconsin Hub

BlueRock TMS' core solution will support inbound and outbound shipments and freight payments.

First Supply
Sep 4, 2024
04 17 24 Dc1 Todd Joe Katie
First Supply

LA CROSSE, Wis. – First Supply, a major HVAC, air conditioning, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, waterworks and plumbing supply distributor with 52 locations across the midwestern United States, has selected BlueRock TMS to provide its transportation management software system for the company’s newest and most advanced distribution facility now under construction in Wisconsin.

The 308,000-square foot facility, scheduled for completion early next year, is located in West Salem, part of the nearby La Crosse metropolitan region. It will help further enhance customer service and optimize supply chain efficiency with state-of-the-art technology and innovative logistics solutions.

BlueRock TMS will supply its core transportation management solution to support First Supply’s inbound and outbound shipments as well as its freight payments. In addition, First Supply will implement the BlueRock TMS Last Mile Solution to help service its customers in their respective markets. Together, these software solutions will enhance First Supply’s visibility across its entire supply chain, helping it to provide the best-in-class service for its customers.  

“We partnered with BlueRock TMS based on its strong Gartner Magic Quadrant reviews and its comprehensive solutions for last mile delivery, less-than-truckload and full truckload shipments, offering a one-stop shop for our future operations,” said Katie Poehling Seymour, president and CEO of First Supply.

“Critically important for us is that both our companies’ values are fully aligned. BlueRock TMS went above and beyond normal sales activities to build a long-term partnership, including a highly customized software demo and bringing in their senior management at the early stages. The software implementation process has been extremely collaborative with BlueRock TMS; they take the time to work closely with us, understand our operations and system requirements, and develop a tailored project plan.”

First Supply’s new West Salem distribution center is the company’s growth engine and platform for innovation implementing best practices for software, processes and inventory management. Lessons learned from the cutting-edge facility will be established centrally and eventually integrated throughout its footprint. The center will facilitate job creation, build efficiencies and enhance its customer experience through faster product availability and broader access to more products.

“The partnership we’ve forged with First Supply illustrates our continued all-in commitment to the North American market,” said Wouter Lammerse, founder and CEO of BlueRock TMS. “We’re excited to continue our expansion within the U.S. right alongside them. For progressive organizations like First Supply, our goal is to help them centralize their data and simplify their logistics. And we’re committed to the long game of growing with our clients as they optimize and expand their operations.”

