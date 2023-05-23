Volition Raises $11M to Scale 'the World's Largest Industrial Parts Marketplace'

The company says its data engine has uploaded and standardized an unprecedented amount of product content.

Volition
May 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 9 38 01 Am
Volition

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Volition on Monday announced an $11 million seed round led by Newark Venture Partners and Quiet Capital with major participation from Lachy Groom, Alan Rutledge, Julian Capital and Humba (Susa) Ventures.

Volition is the first and only online industrial parts marketplace designed specifically for the needs of the hardware development world. It aims to accelerate the pace of hardware innovation by serving as the hub that organizes all of the world’s components. 

"Volition is the first marketplace for the $2 trillion industrial components industry that helps engineering and purchasing teams find and buy all of the parts they need to prototype and manufacture their designs," said Nick Pinkston, co-founder and CEO of Volition. “My co-founders and I previously ran Plethora, a custom manufacturing company, and we spent far too much time just searching for the right parts to build our factory and our customers’ products. To solve for that, we built the world’s largest catalog of these components — 16 million products and growing — by partnering with industrial distributors and using our uniquely scalable data technology to quickly list products for sale." 

The industrial distribution world has not kept pace with the broader e-commerce revolution, and this is even more acutely true for the 400,000 small and niche suppliers in the space. These teams are without the resources to build a sophisticated online store tailored to their customers’ specific technical needs, especially the massive cost required to create large catalogs of such highly complex products. Meanwhile, their customers are using phones and email to find and source the components they are looking for, a huge waste of time and money. 

Now, these customers can use Volition to search across the largest collection of products ever assembled, and then filter down to just the products that meet their exact specifications. This is the first time this has ever been possible because generic marketplaces like Amazon and Alibaba are unable to make sense of the vast array of structured product data required to produce this user experience.

To do this, Volition invented a new kind of product data engine able to upload and standardize a massive amount of supplier product content at a scale never before achieved. This system uses automation and AI to empower human experts to create a high quality catalog at scale. By solving this problem, Volition is able to organize the entirety of this industry’s products and make them searchable and purchasable in one place. 

The company already boasts many customers from the Fortune 500 and beyond who collectively spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually on these components. It has also signed a wide range of distributors, who already sell billions of dollars of these products, to list their full catalogs on their platform. This new funding allows them to further scale their marketplace, as well as build out new features that let customers improve their sourcing while increasing retention dramatically. 

"We are in a critical moment for B2B commerce, where consumer trends are spilling over - and managers, as well as C-suite leadership, are looking for ways to modernize, simplify and create efficiencies around how they buy and sell products," said Tom Wisniewski, managing partner at NVP. "B2B marketplaces like Volition — which serves a specific vertical with a set of tools that lower the barrier of entry for low-tech teams are positioned for easy adoption and fast growth. We believe that Nick and the Volition team have the perfect mix of startup grind and industry expertise to make real waves in the industrial components market with this model."

READ MORE: New Hub 'Organizes the World's Components' 

Latest in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 5, 2023
Opti Crib Main
How to Turn Your Warehouse into a Vending Machine
May 23, 2023
Ep43tn
Security Breach: Making Hackers Pay (Literally)
May 18, 2023
Conveyors I Stock 1160031067
Warehouse Management Systems Becoming the ‘Beating Heart’ of Distribution
May 17, 2023
Related Stories
Conveyors I Stock 1160031067
Technology & Software
Warehouse Management Systems Becoming the ‘Beating Heart’ of Distribution
I Stock 1167037857
Technology & Software
BSA, PTDA Add New Categories to Tech Platform
I Stock 1180768860
Technology & Software
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down Slightly in February
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 15, 2023
Ep43tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Making Hackers Pay (Literally)
Why cybersecurity is all about ROI, and other "unsexy" stuff on which to build your defenses.
May 18, 2023
Conveyors I Stock 1160031067
Technology & Software
Warehouse Management Systems Becoming the ‘Beating Heart’ of Distribution
And how the consequences of not using one can be significant.
May 17, 2023
Securitybreach42
Business Technology
Security Breach: The Stealing, Extorting of Your Competitive Advantages
How a rise in supply chain-focused phishing schemes is squeezing manufacturers from all sides.
May 10, 2023
I Stock 1167037857
Technology & Software
BSA, PTDA Add New Categories to Tech Platform
The PIE Technology Platform now includes belt drives and bearing accessories and tools.
May 8, 2023
Ep41tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: An Unlikely Assist from Ransomware and the Looming Threats of AI
How artificial intelligence will drive new attacks, but a familiar foe could help upgrade defenses.
May 4, 2023
Cloud Computing 1318623693 792x446 (1)
Business Technology
Benefits and Security Challenges of a Multi-Tenant Cloud
While there are advantages (cost) to this deployment model, it also presents security challenges that require special attention.
May 3, 2023
Ep40tn
Business Technology
Security Breach: Trusting the Creative Hacker
A key tactic driving offensive security and for spotting those "dwelling" hackers living in your network.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 1180768860
Technology & Software
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down Slightly in February
The amount of orders remained well above the historical average.
April 11, 2023
Ep39tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Cybercriminal's Favorite Pastime
Investigator and author Frank Riccardi talks phishing schemes, IT/OT silos, and chronicling attacks.
April 11, 2023
I Stock 1125792179
Technology & Software
EDI vs. API: What Are They, and What Can They Do for Your Trucking Organization?
EDI and API each offer many benefits, but combining both into a single TMS provides even stronger data exchange capabilities.
April 7, 2023
I Stock 1422843024
Technology & Software
How Technology Helps Manage Supply Chains Risks
Knowing where vulnerabilities are is they key to handling risk and preventing losses.
March 28, 2023
I Stock 1181670972
Technology & Software
Motion Parent Announces Partnership with Google Cloud
The collaboration aims to accelerate the company's data, digital and technology initiatives.
March 23, 2023
Ep37tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Thinking Like the Bad Guy
Risk assessments must focus on "vulnerability bounties" and responses that close all the windows.
March 23, 2023
I Stock 160883049
Technology & Software
Must-Have ERP Features for Your Automotive Business
The auto industry is growing — but so is the competition.
March 23, 2023