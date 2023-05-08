BSA, PTDA Add New Categories to Tech Platform

CHICAGO — The Bearing Specialists Association and the Power Transmission Distributors Association announced the introduction of two new product categories, belt drives and bearing accessories and tools, to the PIE Technology Platform.

PIE is a cloud-based platform giving manufacturers and distributors of industrial products access to the most comprehensive catalog for the exchange of rich content product information. The essential tool for channel partners, PIE provides efficient and seamless communication of accurate, real-time information, strengthening collaboration and advancing e-commerce sales. PIE ensures end customers have access to the most accurate and reliable product information.

Belt drives is the first power transmissions product category introduced to the platform and, with the addition of bearing accessories and tools, brings the total number of PIE categories to 24. Chains and sprockets, iron sheaves, linear bearings and seals are also expected to launch this year. An additional nine categories are planned, including brushing/hub fixes, shaft couplings, conveyors & material handling, gearing, adjustable speed drives, motor/motion control, clutches & brakes and motors.

With 24/7/365 access to PIE-compliant manufacturer partner content, distributors can map rich product data to their company-specific PIM system website or end user digital communication using an automated tool. The single, secure and standard platform is only accessible to authorized distributor partners, ensuring manufacturers can protect and maintain product data ownership. Both manufacturers and distributors benefit from reduced errors and staff time spent correcting inaccurate or outdated content.