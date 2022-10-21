SupplyPro Announces UStockit Platform

The company aims to revolutionize inventory control for even the smallest distributors.

SupplyPro
Oct 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 06 28 Pm

SupplyPro announces the launch of the UStockit platform, an inventory subscription platform that will revolutionize inventory control for even the smallest distributors.

The UStockit platform will combine breakthrough smart technology with a game-changing customer experience.

“Ownership is transformed to usership,” said Floyd Miller, CEO of SupplyPro, “The subscription economy reduces the need for ownership and the responsibilities that come with it. Our customers have more productive uses for their time and capital.”

UStockit is an all-new subscription service platform that brings together SupplyPro’s proven hardware and software, revolutionary inventory management products and exciting new low-cost solutions. The UStockit subscription includes expert system setup and experienced management services, 24/7 SupplyPro customer support, an unprecedented hardware warranty and SupplyPro’s industry leading intelligent inventory control software (UStockit Web, UStockit Device and UStockit Mobile) into a flexible low-cost monthly subscription. And when the subscription period is over, so is any responsibility for warehousing hardware or updating outdated technology.

UStockit subscription services removes the risk of ownership with a single low monthly subscription for as low as $249/month

One low monthly fee

UStockit enables qualified distributors to offer inventory control solutions to their customers that could not previously justify the capital expense of a system. Qualification is easy, only requiring a handful of data points from the subscriber. Subscriptions can be expanded as the customer grows or their needs change.

Support throughout the subscription lifecycle

UStockIt was launched to help streamline every step of inventory management for the distributor so they can focus on running their business instead of becoming technical or inventory experts. The goal of UStockit is to provide both human and automation resources to unlock the benefits of inventory control for both the distributor and their customers.

Running out of inventory can be catastrophic for any business. The Covid pandemic has put enormous pressure on manufacturers to track and account for every SKU in their warehouse or storeroom.

According to Stan Sigman, CRO SupplyPro, “when a customer is looking to purchase a customized system, SupplyPro is a great option, but when capital or resources are limited, UStockit is an excellent alternative. And with a subscription, the distributor doesn’t have to worry about what to do with the system once their customer contract ends, they simply send the system back. This also lets the distributor offer the most current, most reliable, technology that is fully warrantied throughout their typical 3-year contract.”

UStockit will offer revolutionary new products

In addition to offering the traditional SupplyPro systems, UStockit is developing innovative new products and low-cost systems that take advantage of smart technology to specifically target the mid-market distributor.

According to Floyd Miller, “After a significant investment in R&D, we are thrilled to announce the first UStockit Branded product; UStockit Inventory Shelf Tag.”

The Inventory Shelf Tag, currently released in BETA, is a groundbreaking inventory management product that delivers unprecedented flexibility at a low-cost designed for the small crib or storeroom. The inventory shelf tag is Bluetooth enabled, battery powered and can be placed anywhere.

Miller said, “Any storeroom or warehouse to be turned into a virtual vending machine.”

The distributor gets significant labor savings and increased sales with less risk of stock-outs.

