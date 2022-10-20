Zilliant Announces 'Quick Start for Agreement Management'

AUSTIN, Texas — Zilliant on Thursday announced Quick Start for Agreement Management, which enables the deployment of Zilliant Deal Manager in as few as four weeks.

Zilliant customers realize faster time to value and benefit from proactive management of customer price agreements, which are often undermanaged and an inadvertent source of margin loss. Many B2B companies transact 50% or more of their revenue on customer price agreements. These agreements are often stored in ERP systems or on spreadsheets, creating significant administrative hurdles when price updates are required, especially in times of inflation and cost volatility. The undermanagement of agreements results in significant lost margin over time.

The newest addition to Zilliant’s Quick Start program enables companies to be up and running with Zilliant Deal Manager, the market-leading agreement management application, in as few as four weeks. The application enables sales reps to streamline the creation, management and renewal of customer price agreements and integrates seamlessly with Zilliant’s price optimization and management applications.

“The management of customer price agreements in disparate systems or on spreadsheets makes executing timely price updates in response to cost changes or other market factors difficult and time-consuming, resulting in lost margin over time,” said Zilliant CEO Pascal Yammine. “With upwards of 50& of revenue transacted on agreements in many businesses, this undermanaged pricing process is ripe for an overhaul. That’s why we’re thrilled to offer Quick Start for Agreement Management to enable our customers to take advantage of the rich functionality in Deal Manager, accelerate their time to value, and enable their sales team to proactively set and manage more profitable customer price agreements.”

Quick Start for Agreement Management streamlines the creation, management and renewal of customer price agreements with out-of-the-box capabilities that enable sales reps to: