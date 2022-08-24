Allied Electronics & Automation Introduces 4 New Industrial Suppliers

FORT WORTH, Texas — Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group, added four new industrial automation and control cabinet solutions suppliers to its line card of more than 650 trusted suppliers.

The company said the additions further expanded its selection of more than 250,000 ready-to-ship solutions in categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active and electromechanical components. The four newest Allied suppliers are all internationally recognized for designing and developing high-quality component and equipment solutions vital to the continued expansion of Industry 4.0 in the global manufacturing industry.