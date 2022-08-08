Winsupply Postpones Inaugural Drone Flight

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 8, 2022
Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 5
Winsupply

Construction materials supplier Winsupply is delaying its first-ever delivery by drone due to inclement weather in Southwest Ohio.

READ: Construction Supplier to Deliver Part by Drone 

The event, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now be held on Friday morning at the company's Centerville, Ohio, location. A drone developed by fellow Dayton company Drone Express will fly a part to the store from a Winsupply hub in Miamisburg, located about three miles away.

The company said the event will mark the beginning of Winsupply "consistently delivering a wide range of products weighing under five pounds" from the Miamisburg location.


Latest in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States is making its way through the Senate and is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S.
Senate Advances Bill to Boost Semiconductor Industry
July 27, 2022
Ep17tn
Security Breach: The Growing (and Frightening) Complexity of Ransomware Groups
July 25, 2022
Technicians inspect a piece of equipment during a tour of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. A bill to boost semiconductor productionin the United States is making its way through the Senateis atop priority of the Biden administration. It would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years, mostly as a result of new grants and tax breaks that would subsidize the cost that computer chip manufacturers incur when building or expanding chip plants in the U.S.
Semiconductor Bill Unites Sanders, the Right — in Opposition
July 25, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1337916489
Technology & Software
3 Ways Distributors Can Increase Share of Wallet with AI
Cloud I Stock 1254718662
Technology & Software
Second Sourcing Has Moved Beyond 'Who,' 'Where'
Screen Shot 2022 06 30 At 2 29 51 Pm
Technology & Software
Aliaswire Announces Payment Capabilities for Distributors
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 1 39 18 Pm
Technology & Software
NetSuite Gives Associations, Buying Groups Exclusive ERP Resources, Pricing
More in Technology & Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Ep17tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Growing (and Frightening) Complexity of Ransomware Groups
An inside look at double extortion tactics, initial access brokers, hacker recruitment, and more.
July 25, 2022
Technicians inspect a piece of equipment during a tour of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. A bill to boost semiconductor productionin the United States is making its way through the Senateis atop priority of the Biden administration. It would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years, mostly as a result of new grants and tax breaks that would subsidize the cost that computer chip manufacturers incur when building or expanding chip plants in the U.S.
Technology & Software
Semiconductor Bill Unites Sanders, the Right — in Opposition
The bill has managed to do nearly the unthinkable.
July 25, 2022
I Stock 1337916489
Technology & Software
3 Ways Distributors Can Increase Share of Wallet with AI
It's a window into the inner workings of your business — but it can be difficult to measure.
July 25, 2022
Cloud I Stock 1254718662
Technology & Software
Second Sourcing Has Moved Beyond 'Who,' 'Where'
How composable cloud solutions are leveling the playing field.
July 20, 2022
Ep16tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Breaking Down the Silos
How learning from attacks like Stuxnet can reinforce cybersecurity diligence on both the OT and IT fronts.
July 18, 2022
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during an address at Brown University, March 15, 2022, in Providence, R.I. The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are warning of dire ramifications for the economy and for national security if Congress fails to pass a bill by the end of July that is designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Raimondo says computer chip makers are being offered lucrative incentives from other countries such as South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Singapore to locate plants there.
Technology & Software
Dems Stress National Security as Computer Chips Bill Stalls
They warn of dire ramifications for the economy and for national security if Congress fails to pass the bill.
July 14, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Technology & Software
The Four Security Challenges Manufacturing Has to Overcome
As OT attacks continue to rise, the wait-and-see approach is not an option.
July 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 30 At 2 29 51 Pm
Technology & Software
Aliaswire Announces Payment Capabilities for Distributors
Advanced features address the unique requirements of business-to-business relationships and transactions.
June 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 1 39 18 Pm
Technology & Software
NetSuite Gives Associations, Buying Groups Exclusive ERP Resources, Pricing
The new initiative will provide educational events, networking opportunities and exclusive discounts.
June 29, 2022
I Stock 1296943803
Technology & Software
Five Reasons to Add Automation to Your Warehouse
Automated technologies help at every level of the operation.
June 29, 2022
This aerial image taken with a drone on June 9, 2022 shows a portion of land in Johnstown, Ohio, where Intel plans to build two new processor factories. The houses on the left are up for demolition. The $20 billion project spans nearly 1,000 acres. Construction is expected to begin in 2022, with production coming online at the end of 2025.
Technology & Software
'Silicon Heartland' a Boon for Ohio
But families mourn their homes.
June 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 23 At 1 47 10 Pm
Technology & Software
Avnet Announces Collaboration with Amazon Web Services
The partnership combines Avnet's IoTConnect Platform with AWS' portfolio.
June 23, 2022
Redcanarytn
Technology & Software
Latest Tools of Choice for Hackers: Raspberry Robin and BlackCat
Although they sound more like an ice cream flavor and type of firework, they're anything but a summer treat for IT security.
June 22, 2022
To support the new vehicle technology, FedEx is building charging infrastructure across its network of facilities.
Technology & Software
FedEx Receives First 150 Electric Delivery Vehicles from BrightDrop
To support the new vehicle technology, FedEx is building charging infrastructure across its network of facilities.
June 21, 2022