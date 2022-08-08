Winsupply Postpones Inaugural Drone Flight

Construction materials supplier Winsupply is delaying its first-ever delivery by drone due to inclement weather in Southwest Ohio.

The event, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now be held on Friday morning at the company's Centerville, Ohio, location. A drone developed by fellow Dayton company Drone Express will fly a part to the store from a Winsupply hub in Miamisburg, located about three miles away.

The company said the event will mark the beginning of Winsupply "consistently delivering a wide range of products weighing under five pounds" from the Miamisburg location.





