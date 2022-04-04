Würth Additive Group Announces 3D Demo Days 2022

The company will highlight its technology at more than a dozen stops across North America.

Apr 4th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 1 20 52 Pm
Wurth Additive Group

Würth Additive Group plans to showcase its 3D printing systems and products at 17 stops throughout North America this year.

The company’s “3D Demo Days” will offer participants the opportunity to see the company’s printers and talk with sales engineers and experts. The demonstrations will include Kurtz Ersa’s laser technology and Rapid Shape’s DLP resin technology, as well as discussions of everything from single, highly detailed prototypes to mass-production of more than 1 million components.

The tour began in Atlanta last week and will head to Connecticut later this month. It will continue through late September.

