SourceDay, Infor Announce Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas — SourceDay, a leading supply chain collaboration platform, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with industry cloud company Infor at the annual Syteline User Network conference.

As part of the relationship, SourceDay is now an Infor Certified Solution Partner delivering a deep, bi-directional technology integration across Infor’s Discrete Manufacturing ERPs — Infor SyteLine/CloudSuite Industrial, LN, VISUAL, XA — and Distribution ERPs: M3 and SX.e. Shared customers can now manage direct material POs proactively and comprehensively from creation to receipt.

In addition, Infor is an official reseller of the SourceDay platform, further validating the SourceDay solution while significantly and immediately expanding SourceDay’s customer reach.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Infor as the supplier collaboration platform of choice for their customers and prospects. This is the culmination of a rigorous process where Infor selected SourceDay based on the quality of our technology and shared commitment to our customers’ success,” said Clint McRee, co-founder of SourceDay. “SourceDay will continue to focus on proactive supplier engagement and data accuracy that today's supply chain teams require to mitigate risk and unlock next-level business outcomes.”

“Infor is focused on creating and sustaining collaborative relationships with partners, such as SourceDay, that have considerable vertical market expertise and are well aligned with our solutions and CloudSuites,” said Mark Humphlett, industry and solution strategy director, Infor. “This new partnership demonstrates Infor’s continued focus on quality and commitment to its customers by working with a company that is able to help us quickly add value.”