Midway Industrial Supply Updates ERP Software

NEW YORK – Midway Industrial Supply Inc., a trusted name in wholesale distribution for nearly 60 years, recently streamlined operations and enabled future growth by replacing its outdated ERP system. The strategic move to next-generation Acumatica Cloud ERP software created significant new efficiencies for Midway, the Mid-Atlantic region’s largest independent distributor of power transmission products and industrial supplies.

Known for innovation and growth through acquisitions, the industrial sector stalwart wanted a more agile, modern solution that provided better insights across the organization and was easier to roll out to new entities. Midway’s previous, on-premises ERP system was almost 30 years old, with performance and network issues that zapped productivity. Midway turned to its longtime technology partner Net at Work for a replacement recommendation.

“We’ve trusted Net at Work with our technology for decades, and they made a strong case for Acumatica. Their recommendation carried weight,” said Richard Swank, CFO of Midway. “We ultimately chose Acumatica for its broad distribution capabilities and so that we could continue our relationship with Net at Work.”

Since transitioning to Acumatica, Midway has benefited from:

25% Efficiency Gains: Gains have been achieved across teams and departments, in every single process.

Streamlined Operations: Automated workflows and routine communications reduce staff touchpoints, decrease the time to payment, increase cash flow, improve data access and accuracy, and save administrative time.

Lean Growth: Despite three acquisitions and opening three new locations, the company needed to add only one new finance department employee to manage the growth. The ERP system, as anticipated, accommodated other growth demands.

Configurability and Customizable Platform: The ability to address unique needs within the system, while remaining simple to update.

Support for ISO and Department of Defense Certification: Custom fields help maintain quality standards and comply with federal requirements.

An Empowered Sales Team: Instant access to key performance indicators, informative graphs and detailed reports allow salespeople to spend more time with customers and less time looking for information.

Midway credits its Net at Work partnership with the seamless conversion to Acumatica, which included 10 years of transactional history.

“Our implementation was successful because of the quality of the product and the team at Net at Work. They help us leverage Acumatica to scale our business and take it as far as we can go. We can achieve things with the new software we never even considered with the older application,” Swank said.

“With all the pressures distributors face today, it’s more important than ever that they take a hard look at their current technology,” said Chris Cleary, Acumatica practice director for Net at Work. “It’s incredibly gratifying for us to work closely with companies like Midway to help them ensure that their ERP can not only better serve them today, but also take them where they need to be in the future.”