Midway Industrial Supply Updates ERP Software

The new system created "significant new efficiencies" for the distributor.

Net at Work
Apr 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 08 At 3 21 25 Pm
Midway Industrial Supply

NEW YORK – Midway Industrial Supply Inc., a trusted name in wholesale distribution for nearly 60 years, recently streamlined operations and enabled future growth by replacing its outdated ERP system. The strategic move to next-generation Acumatica Cloud ERP software created significant new efficiencies for Midway, the Mid-Atlantic region’s largest independent distributor of power transmission products and industrial supplies.

Known for innovation and growth through acquisitions, the industrial sector stalwart wanted a more agile, modern solution that provided better insights across the organization and was easier to roll out to new entities. Midway’s previous, on-premises ERP system was almost 30 years old, with performance and network issues that zapped productivity. Midway turned to its longtime technology partner Net at Work for a replacement recommendation.

“We’ve trusted Net at Work with our technology for decades, and they made a strong case for Acumatica. Their recommendation carried weight,” said Richard Swank, CFO of Midway. “We ultimately chose Acumatica for its broad distribution capabilities and so that we could continue our relationship with Net at Work.”

Since transitioning to Acumatica, Midway has benefited from:

  • 25% Efficiency Gains: Gains have been achieved across teams and departments, in every single process.
  • Streamlined Operations: Automated workflows and routine communications reduce staff touchpoints, decrease the time to payment, increase cash flow, improve data access and accuracy, and save administrative time.
  • Lean Growth: Despite three acquisitions and opening three new locations, the company needed to add only one new finance department employee to manage the growth. The ERP system, as anticipated, accommodated other growth demands.
  • Configurability and Customizable Platform: The ability to address unique needs within the system, while remaining simple to update.
  • Support for ISO and Department of Defense Certification: Custom fields help maintain quality standards and comply with federal requirements.
  • An Empowered Sales Team: Instant access to key performance indicators, informative graphs and detailed reports allow salespeople to spend more time with customers and less time looking for information.

Midway credits its Net at Work partnership with the seamless conversion to Acumatica, which included 10 years of transactional history.

“Our implementation was successful because of the quality of the product and the team at Net at Work. They help us leverage Acumatica to scale our business and take it as far as we can go. We can achieve things with the new software we never even considered with the older application,” Swank said.

“With all the pressures distributors face today, it’s more important than ever that they take a hard look at their current technology,” said Chris Cleary, Acumatica practice director for Net at Work. “It’s incredibly gratifying for us to work closely with companies like Midway to help them ensure that their ERP can not only better serve them today, but also take them where they need to be in the future.”

Latest in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
People Cyber Metamorworks
The Weakest Link in Manufacturing Cybersecurity
April 4, 2024
Ep87tn
Security Breach: Hackers Learn How to Attack You, From You
April 3, 2024
Ep85tn
Security Breach: Avoiding a 'Chicken Little' Cybersecurity Strategy
March 21, 2024
Related Stories
AJ Strandquist, CEO of Würth Additive Group, at AMUG Expo during the DIS Global demo, Chicago, March 2024.
Technology & Software
Würth’s Additive Group Launches Inventory Management Platform
I Stock 1153156412
Technology & Software
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4% to Start the Year
I Stock 1141736504
Technology & Software
Tompkins Solutions, Softeon Form Strategic Partnership
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
Ep87tn
Video
Security Breach: Hackers Learn How to Attack You, From You
It's not always about the ransom, data theft or denial of service.
April 3, 2024
Ep85tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Avoiding a 'Chicken Little' Cybersecurity Strategy
Threat intelligence is important, but why manufacturers should focus on risk factors first.
March 21, 2024
AJ Strandquist, CEO of Würth Additive Group, at AMUG Expo during the DIS Global demo, Chicago, March 2024.
Technology & Software
Würth’s Additive Group Launches Inventory Management Platform
The company says the service can provide parts across the globe in a matter of minutes.
March 19, 2024
Mfg Data
Technology & Software
Oracle Release Focuses on Smarter, More Efficient Operations
The company recently unveiled Smart Operations capabilities in Oracle Cloud SCM.
March 15, 2024
Generative Ai
Technology & Software
Oracle Adds New Generative AI Capabilities to Cloud Applications Suite
These new capabilities could help streamline responsibilities, not people, throughout the enterprise.
March 15, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Technology & Software
Inside the Schneider Electric Ransomware Attack
Takeaways from a double-extortion campaign that targeted one of the sector's largest OT suppliers.
March 14, 2024
Io T
Technology & Software
Analyzing the Growing Number of IIoT Device Hacks
Breaking down these vulnerabilities will be key to prioritizing and optimizing security.
March 14, 2024
From left, ABB's Marc Segura, John Bubnikovich and Sami Atiya cut the ribbon on ABB Robotics' renovated facility, Auburn Hills, Mich., March 13, 2024.
Technology & Software
ABB Opens Revamped Robotics Headquarters
The company invested $20 million in the suburban Detroit campus.
March 13, 2024
I Stock 1153156412
Technology & Software
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4% to Start the Year
The total suggests that an expected decline "will not be as severe" as some projections.
March 13, 2024
I Stock 1141736504
Technology & Software
Tompkins Solutions, Softeon Form Strategic Partnership
The companies aim to deliver intelligent software to optimize warehouse operations.
March 7, 2024
Ep81tn
Business Technology
Security Breach: Stop Chasing Cyber Ghosts
How thinking like a hacker can lead to better cybersecurity ROI and avoid the dreaded "hope" strategy.
March 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741 645152224b9f0 653c069119622
Technology & Software
Kennametal Announces Partnership with ModuleWorks
The agreement will bolster the company's online tool selection, simulation and tooling packages.
March 6, 2024
I Stock 1362841771
Technology & Software
Fire Safety Considerations of Automatic Storage and Retrieval Systems
ASRSs have many benefits, but they also can create significant risk.
March 1, 2024
Ep83
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Driving OT Vision to Avoid an 'Internal Collection of Hackers'
Why hackers are "like water" and what OT needs to learn from IT.
February 29, 2024