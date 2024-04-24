Continuum Closes $1.7M Pre-Seed Funding Round

The startup says it aims to "revolutionize" returns management for B2B companies.

Continuum
Apr 24, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 24 At 1 53 04 Pm

CHICAGO — Continuum, a pioneering technology firm specializing in digital networks for B2B distributors and manufacturers, on Tuesday announced the successful closure of an oversubscribed $1.7 million pre-seed funding round.

This financial milestone marks a significant commitment to enhancing digital transformation beyond traditional e-commerce.

“We’ve seen firsthand the rapid advance in customer experience and efficiency for consumer reverse logistics, and we returned to a similar but more complicated problem on the B2B side,” said Victor Gutwein, managing partner at M25. “When you add the team’s deep industry knowledge, network and backgrounds with legacy ERP systems, it becomes clear that this warranted an investment.”

The funding round led by M25, a Chicago-based venture capital firm known for its strategic investments in Midwest-headquartered tech startups, will enable Continuum to further enhance its platform capabilities and the continued development of a revolutionary B2B returns, warranties and repairs management network. Rex Salisbury’s Cambrian and Clocktower Ventures also participated in the round.

“M25 understands the gap that distributors and manufacturers have when it comes to reverse logistics, returns and warranties processing,” said Alex Witcpalek, founder and CEO of Continuum. “It was important to us that we chose a partner that bought into our vision and aligned with our mission to drive the Continuum network forward. Their support propels our mission to revolutionize the industry with innovative solutions.”

With the new capital, Continuum plans to scale its operations, provide data connectivity between end users, distributors and manufacturers, and double its implementation team to meet the growing demand for its services, ensuring a robust offering for distributors and manufacturers facing logistical challenges. This investment will help Continuum expand digital transformation for B2B distributors and manufacturers beyond ecommerce. 

“B2B commerce is five times bigger than B2C, and reverse logistics there are even more broken. A multi-stakeholder platform that streamlines returns between manufacturers, distributors and purchasers is solving a big problem in a large, underserved market,” said Rex Salisbury, general partner at Cambrian Ventures.

