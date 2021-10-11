4 Ways Distributors Can Shorten the Sales Cycle

There is no magic wand to fix current problems, but distributors can start implementing these strategies to shorten the sales cycle and provide a more enjoyable customer experience.

Oct 11th, 2021
Lisa Rigdon, Lead Marketing Copywriter, BlueVolt
I Stock 1250195664

With the supply chain disrupted, longer sales cycles put added pressure on distributors. While there is no magic wand to fix current problems, distributors can start implementing these four strategies to shorten the sales cycle and provide a more enjoyable customer experience.

#1 Align Marketing and Sales with On-Brand Messaging

Too often, marketing and sales don’t see eye to eye, even though they have the same goals: grow sales and extend reach. This problem increases in channel marketing since it involves different companies working together.

Nearly 20 years ago, BlueVolt, a channel marketing company and SaaS provider, recognized that using eLearning as a marketing tool significantly improved channel partner communications and sales growth. BlueVolt implemented their findings and built a digital network with up-to-the-minute product information that keeps the entire supply chain on message.

Therefore, aligning marketing and sales starts with supplier-created product training. Distributors can share this training with their team members worldwide, ensuring everyone delivers the same brand message as they engage in meaningful conversations with customers.

#2 Raise the Salesmanship Bar by Developing Soft Skills

When you learn more, you sell more, but sometimes you need more than just product knowledge. The world’s problems today are making customers easily agitated, so enhanced people skills are critical to helping sales professionals recognize customer needs and deliver better experiences.

For these reasons, several distributors use BlueVolt’s learning management system (LMS) to administer soft skill courses that help team members grow. BlueVolt customers can also access premade courses through the BlueVolt Course Library (BVCL). Plug and play courses accelerate skills training in multiple topics, including communication tactics and conflict resolution.

#3 Provide Memorable Customer Experiences with Knowledgeable Team Members

A salesperson armed with extensive brand knowledge and enhanced soft skills possesses all the tools they need to deliver excellent customer service and shorten the sales cycle.

For example, let’s say a customer comes to a team member for a project, but their plan has gaps. After completing communication courses, the team member knows how to keep calm and ask the right questions. Plus, all that supplier-created product training has improved the team member’s brand knowledge. They can make informed recommendations that impress the customer.

Thanks to their training, the team member has more confidence and can help the customer fill in the gaps. Doing so enables them to deliver a higher standard of service that closes the sale faster.

#4 Embrace the Digital Revolution Brought on by the Pandemic

Investing in online digital training platforms has kept businesses afloat in the pandemic and will be essential moving forward. Not only are these platforms scalable, but they eliminate several traditional training costs.

Furthermore, digital training platforms can integrate with other systems. BlueVolt’s platform, for instance, can integrate with sales CRM software, so distributors can see precisely how training increases their sales and extends their reach to new markets.

When you combine sales data and training data, you can see all the opportunities and how you can speed up your sales cycle even further. Those benefits come from adding digital tools to your business and your training strategy.


BlueVolt is a pioneer in the eLearning industry. Their solutions help organizations increase sales, build brand awareness, and enhance employee knowledge. BlueVolt's unique Sharing Center connects its product training LMS to a network of more than 5,000 manufacturers, distributors, buying groups, associations, retail partners, and contractors. Customers inside the network leverage the Sharing Center to extend their reach and educate partners about their brands. For more information, visit www.bluevolt.com.

More in Technology & Software
I Stock 1275414958
How to Overcome Sales Reps’ Resistance to New Technology
Although you’re introducing tools that should ultimately preserve market share, increase revenue, and help your team do their jobs more efficiently, driving adoption can be tricky.
Aug 24th, 2021
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity Begins with Reversing Years of Neglect
OT is a significant component in critical infrastructure, yet recent high-profile attacks are a reminder that traditional cybersecurity strategies are falling short.
Aug 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1144604245
Cyberattacks: Manufacturers' Risks and Risk Assessments to Beat the Odds
Unfortunately, the threat of cyberattacks can't be completely eliminated. Here, Johnathan Tal explains how manufacturers can minimize the risks involved.
Aug 13th, 2021
Brass Knuckle Pr Thumb
Brass Knuckle Spectrum Eyewear
Comfort and anti-fog protection for all-day wear.
Aug 12th, 2021
I Stock 1248011917
Differentiating in Industrial Distribution With Software
Distributors typically rely on their value-added solutions to help them stand out. But those solutions are often only as good as the software that powers them.
Aug 12th, 2021
I Stock 1230144854
The ROI of Cloud-Based ERP Technology
Cloud capabilities enable you to cost effectively extend your reach to new customers and grow.
Aug 11th, 2021
Businessman Using Tablet Analyzing Sales Data And Economic Growth Graph Chart Business Strategy Abstract Icon Digital Marketing 1150199386 5000x2660 (1)
Connecting Sales Data to Enterprise Systems
"Any company that fails to recognize and implement the lessons offered up by its sales programs does so at the risk of stalling communications and possibly even setting back production."
Aug 5th, 2021
Photo 1601119479271 21ca92049c81
Fight for Control Threatens to Destabilize, Fragment the Internet
A catastrophic pan-internet meltdown is more likely than most people realize.
Jul 26th, 2021
I Stock 1250152532
The Brainstorm: E-commerce Deployment Strategies
How to plan for e-commerce deployment options and their implications on the total cost of ownership and customer experience?
Jul 22nd, 2021
Scalance Mum856 1 On Agv 1
Industrial-Grade 5G Router
Applications can include connecting to wireless networks for remotely monitoring equipment, as well as supporting mobile robots and augmented reality platforms.
Jul 21st, 2021
Sdfgsd
Rubber Tree Systems Acquires Inventory Software Provider WarehouseTwo
The deal combines two leading software-as-a-service providers in the B2B distribution market.
Jul 21st, 2021
I Stock 1286642964
Reducing Complexity with the Right ERP
When business functions are united by a single system, it is possible to rid of internal processes and procedures that compound complexity.
Jul 21st, 2021