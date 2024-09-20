Hoffmann Group USA Adds Holex Tools

The completion of the Holex line complements Hoffmann's existing portfolio of top tool brands.

Hoffmann Group USA
Sep 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 20 At 2 53 06 Pm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hoffmann Group USA, a leading distributor of top-quality tools and equipment, announced Friday that the complete line of Holex tools is now available in the U.S. at HoffmannGroupUSA.com.

The completion of this product line reinforces Hoffmann Group USA’s commitment to offering high-performing, durable tools at an affordable price.

Known for delivering top-notch German engineering and performance at a competitive price, Holex tools are designed to meet the demanding needs of professionals in industries such as machining, manufacturing and maintenance. The Holex line includes a variety of tools and equipment including hand tools, machining tools, abrasives, measurement tools, and intelligent workplace storage solutions.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer the complete line of Holex tools in the U.S.,” said Eric Turner, general manager of Hoffmann Group USA. “Our customers have already experienced the exceptional quality and affordability of the Holex line, and now there’s no tool in their portfolio we can’t provide!”

The Holex line of tools is perfect for small-scale production environments, DIY enthusiasts, skilled trades professionals, and others looking for tools that deliver professional performance at an affordable price point. Additionally, the completion of the Holex line complements the existing portfolio of top tool brands offered by Hoffmann Group USA, including Garant, Kukko, Wera and more.

