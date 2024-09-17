Wright Announces Ebbert Pacific as New Manufacturer Representative

BARBERTON, Ohio — Wright has announced Ebbert Pacific as a new manufacturer representative.

Ebbert Pacific has extensive experience representing premium manufacturers in the STAFDA, industrial and heavy construction markets. Ebbert Pacific specializes in serving the construction and safety markets across Northern California, Northern Nevada and Hawaii.

“Wright is excited to work with Ebbert Pacific and use their comprehensive knowledge of the industry,” said Tom Futey, president and co-owner of Wright. “As leaders in American manufacturing of professional hand tools, we trust this representation will bring tremendous value to both our organizations and more importantly to our customers.”

“We’re excited to provide service, support and safety training to distributors and users on Wright’s product offerings,” said Trevor Ebbert, president of Ebbert Pacific. “At Ebbert Pacific, we’re passionate about educating the industry, and we believe we can position Wright for success in our markets.”