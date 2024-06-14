Blue Ridge Partners with American Supply Association

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Blue Ridge, a leading provider of supply chain software solutions, announced a strategic partnership with the American Supply Association, a nonprofit organization representing distributors and manufacturers in the plumbing, heating and PVF industry.

Through this partnership, Blue Ridge will provide ASA members with access to its industry-leading supply chain planning solutions, designed to help distributors improve inventory management, optimize planning, and gain greater visibility into their operations. Allowing companies to increase customer fill rates, free up cashflow, and increase profitability. Blue Ridge’s team of industry experts will also offer coaching and support to ASA members, ensuring they can maximize the value of the software and achieve their business goals.

“We are thrilled to partner with the ASA to empower distributors with the inventory planning tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive market,” said Kyle Pexton, CEO of Blue Ridge Global. “Our software is specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by distributors in the PHCP industry. Navigating robust businesses where spreadsheets, seasonality, manual processes, reactionary demand planning, instinct buying, and poor safety stock strategies are the norm. We are confident that ASA members using Blue Ridge will see significant improvements in efficiency and profitability.”