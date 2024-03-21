Endries, PennEngineering Announce Partnership

BRILLION, Wis. — Endries International Inc. on Thursday announced a North American distributor partnership with PennEngineering.

Founded in 1942, PennEngineering is a global leader in the fastening industry and is the manufacturer of PEM self-clinching fastening solutions.

This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment for both organizations as we combine our strengths to deliver unparalleled value to our customers. Endries' vast distribution network, combined with PennEngineering’s portfolio of brands including PEM, Atlas, SI and Sherex, provides us the opportunity to broaden our offerings of optimal fastening solutions, increasing the value we bring to our existing customers as well as open doors to many new opportunities.

“Endries is excited to partner with PennEngineering, a market leader in fastening technology,” said Shiv Bhandare, Endries' director of global procurement. "This aligns perfectly with our value proposition to our customers of world-class services and product offering. Equally excited about the additional growth opportunities this brings to both organizations.

"Together, we look forward to building a strong and enduring partnership that sets new standards of excellence in the industry."