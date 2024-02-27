Carhartt Expands Resale Program

"Carhartt Reworked" will accept mail-in trade-ins effective immediately.

Carhartt
Feb 27, 2024
I Stock 1366642846
iStock.com/hapabapa

DEARBORN, Mich. — Born from its legacy of building durable gear that lasts lifetimes, Carhartt, in partnership with Trove, the market leader in branded resale, announced it will expand its resale program, Carhartt Reworked, to accept mail-in trade-in effective immediately.

"This expansion represents another milestone in the evolution of Carhartt Reworked, giving hardworking Carhartt wearers across the country the opportunity to participate," said Gretchen R. Valade, director of sustainability at Carhartt. "With the help of Trove, this new digital trade-in method underscores our commitment to environmental impact and getting gently used gear that isn't done working into the hands of those who need it."

Beginning Feb. 27, the Carhartt Reworked program will accept mail-in trade-in of select Carhartt products that meet the eligibility and condition requirements. Consumers who opt to mail-in their gently worn Carhartt gear will complete an online module on the Carhartt Reworked website where they'll identify the product style and condition. Upon completion, the customer will box and ship their gear directly to Trove. Once received and confirmed, the customer will receive a digital gift card which can be used on Reworked.Carhartt.com, Carhartt.com or at any Carhartt company store.

Aimed at building a better world by creating a circular "re-commerce" model that extends the life of its durable gear and reduces clothing waste, Carhartt has extended the life of over 43,000 garments and kept more than 68,000 products out of landfills since the initial resale launch powered by Trove less than 12 months ago. The evolution of Carhartt Reworked demonstrates Carhartt's commitment to providing an enhanced resale experience from the growing demand from its customers. Since the initial launch in March 2023, the Carhartt Reworked program, which is the first branded resale site in the workwear industry, has engaged with over 22,500 hardworking people spanning all 50 states across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Carhartt Reworked by introducing the Mail-in Trade-In program," said Gayle Tait, CEO of Trove. "This expansion will reward Carhartt customers for their loyalty while reinforcing the brand's dedication to sustainability. Trove's modular resale technology will enable Carhartt Reworked's growth and evolution in branded resale."

Here's how Carhartt Reworked trade-ins works:

  • Trade-In Requirements: The Reworked program will accept trade-in of select Carhartt products including any item that has been produced by Carhartt in the past 10 years, and had an original MSRP of $50 or more. The product categories include: outerwear, shirt jacs, bib overalls and coveralls, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants and jeans.
  • How To Trade-In: Customers now have two ways to trade-in: Bring gently used garments to Carhartt owned stores (excluding Orlando, Fla. Factory Store) or send in via mail.
  • Shop Trade-In: Customers interested in purchasing reworked Carhartt garments can visit Reworked.Carhartt.com, and shop a wide variety of men's and women's styles.

With Trove's industry-leading expertise and ability to process millions of items efficiently via its Recommerce Operating System, Carhartt Reworked does just what the name suggests: reworks previously worn or slightly imperfect gear that isn't done working and gets it into the hands of people who can put it to good use.

Carhartt views sustainable business practices as not just merely corporate responsibility, but rather fundamental to its values. With a focus on protecting the planet and leaving a better world for future generations of all hardworking people, Carhartt is helping reduce environmental impact in other ways outside of Reworked, including initiatives such as reduction in paper and plastic packaging and its Carhartt Repair program.

Latest in Supply Chain
I Stock 1366642846
Carhartt Expands Resale Program
February 27, 2024
A woman works in a shoe factory, Leon, Mexico, Feb. 7, 2023.
Mexico Overtakes China as Leading Source of U.S. Imports
February 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 06 At 1 24 06 Pm
Straight to the Source
February 7, 2024
I Stock 1344089225
Evolution of Integrated Supply: From Cost Reduction to Strategic Value
February 1, 2024
Related Stories
A woman works in a shoe factory, Leon, Mexico, Feb. 7, 2023.
Supply Chain
Mexico Overtakes China as Leading Source of U.S. Imports
I Stock 485886315
Supply Chain
Fastenal's U.K. Manufacturing Hub Receives Aerospace Certification
Screen Shot 2024 02 06 At 1 24 06 Pm
Supply Chain
Straight to the Source
I Stock 1320025309
Supply Chain
Conflicts, Low Water Disrupt Global Trade
More in Supply Chain
A woman works in a shoe factory, Leon, Mexico, Feb. 7, 2023.
Supply Chain
Mexico Overtakes China as Leading Source of U.S. Imports
The shift reflects efforts to import from countries that are friendlier and closer to home.
February 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 06 At 1 24 06 Pm
Supply Chain
Straight to the Source
How Wright Tool supports an American workforce — for a truly American-made tool.
February 7, 2024
I Stock 1344089225
Supply Chain
Evolution of Integrated Supply: From Cost Reduction to Strategic Value
Integrated supply has incorporated technology, digital procurement and better material tracking.
February 1, 2024
An SAIC Volkswagen plant is seen in the outskirts of Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supply Chain
Major Automakers May Be Using Aluminum Produced with Forced Labor
Global demand for aluminum is projected to double between 2019 and 2050.
February 1, 2024
I Stock 1320025309
Supply Chain
Conflicts, Low Water Disrupt Global Trade
The U.N.'s trade body sounded an alarm over attacks in the Red Sea, war in Ukraine, and low water in the Panama Canal.
January 26, 2024
The freighter Manitowoc passes by construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Detroit, Dec. 29, 2023.
Supply Chain
New Bridge Connecting Detroit to Canada Delayed Again
The project would help ease traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, which carries 25% of all trade between the two countries.
January 16, 2024
The Union Pacific International Railroad Bridge, Eagle Pass, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023.
Supply Chain
Texas Railroad Crossings Temporarily Closed
Will there be a significant impact on trade?
December 21, 2023
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney in Souda Bay, Greece.
Supply Chain
Attacks on Ships Upend Trade in Vital Corridor
The rerouting of consumer goods and energy supplies is expected to trigger delays and rising prices.
December 19, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Supply Chain
Will Tax Rebates, Tariffs & Subsidies Help Manufacturing?
How they could be the answer to unfair trade strategies used by our competitors for the last 50 years.
December 8, 2023
To optimize efficiency and reduce costs, rings can be produced as near-net-shaped forged parts with more refined surface finishes.
Supply Chain
Forging Ahead: Speedy Delivery of High Quality, Seamless and Contoured Rolled Rings
Specialty forgers can manufacture seamless rolled rings in a variety of finishes in eight weeks.
December 15, 2023
I Stock 1299521189
Supply Chain
White House Announces 30 Actions to Bolster Supply Chains
The steps include a measure to improve supply chain data monitoring by federal agencies.
November 28, 2023
I Stock 1421830279
Supply Chain
A Bold Proposition to Connect the Supply Chain
It’s time to own the problem — and solve it.
November 20, 2023
Port of Newark, Newark, N.J.
Supply Chain
Transportation Dept. Awards $653 Million in Grants to Upgrade Ports
The Biden administration says the grants will enable ports to meet greater shipping demands.
November 3, 2023
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, left, and Yasutoshi Nishimura, right, the minister in charge of trade, at a G-7 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Osaka, Oct. 29, 2023.
Supply Chain
G-7 Nations Pledge to Ensure Strong Food, Energy Supply Chains
Growing conflicts around the world could pose a threat to essentials.
October 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 27 At 4 02 48 Pm
Supply Chain
Howmet Fastening Systems, Austin Hardware Announce Partnership
Austin will be the exclusive master distributor for the "Value-Clamp" structural blind rivet line.
October 27, 2023