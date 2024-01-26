Conflicts, Low Water Disrupt Global Trade

The U.N.'s trade body sounded an alarm over attacks in the Red Sea, war in Ukraine, and low water in the Panama Canal.

Edith M. Lederer
Jan 26, 2024
I Stock 1320025309
iStock

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. trade body sounded an alarm Thursday that global trade is being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal.

Jan Hoffmann, a trade expert at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development known as UNCTAD, warned that shipping costs have already surged and energy and food costs are being affected, raising inflation risks.

Since attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea began in November, he said, major players in the shipping industry have temporarily halted using Egypt's Suez Canal, a critical waterway connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea and a vital route for energy and cargo between Asia and Europe.

The Suez Canal handled 12% to 15% of global trade in 2023, but UNCTAD estimates that the trade volume going through the waterway dropped by 42% over the last two months, Hoffmann said.

Since November, the Iranian-backed Houthis have launched at least 34 attacks on shipping through the waterways leading to the Suez Canal. The Houthis, a Shiite rebel group that has been at war with a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's exiled government since 2015, support the Palestinians and have vowed to keep attacking until the Israel-Hamas war ends.

The United States and Britain have responded with strikes against Houthi targets, but the rebels have kept up their attacks.

Hoffmann, who heads the trade logistics branch at Geneva-based UNCTAD, told a video press conference with U.N. reporters that the Houthi attacks are taking place at a time when other major trade routes are under strain.

The nearly two-year war since Russia's Feb. 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions have reshaped oil and grain trade routes i ncluding through the Black Sea, he said.

Compounding difficulties for shipping companies, Hoffmann said, severe drought has dropped water levels in the Panama Canal to their lowest point in decades, severely reducing the number and size of vessels that can transit through it.

Total transits through the Panama Canal in December were 36% lower than a year ago, and 62% lower than two years ago, Hoffmann said.

Ships carry around 80% of the goods in world trade, and the percentage is even higher for developing countries, he said.

But the Red Sea crisis is causing significant disruptions in the shipment of grains and other key commodities from Europe, Russia and Ukraine, leading to increased costs for consumers and posing serious risks to global food security, Hoffmann said.

This is specially true in regions like East Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia and East Asia, which heavily rely on wheat imports from Europe and the Black Sea area, he said.

Hoffmann said early data from 2024 show that over 300 container vessels, more than 20% of global container capacity, were diverting or planning alternatives to using the Suez Canal. Many are opting to go around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, a longer and more costly trip.

Hoffmann said ships transporting liquified natural gas have stopped transiting the Suez Canal altogether because of fears of an attack.

As for costs, he said, average container shipping spot rates from Shanghai have gone up by 122% since early December, while rates from Shanghai to Europe went up by 256% and rates to the U.S. west coast by 162%.

"Here you see the global impact of the crisis, as ships are seeking alternative routes, avoiding the Suez and the Panama Canal," Hoffmann said.

Latest in Supply Chain
I Stock 1320025309
Conflicts, Low Water Disrupt Global Trade
January 26, 2024
The freighter Manitowoc passes by construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Detroit, Dec. 29, 2023.
New Bridge Connecting Detroit to Canada Delayed Again
January 16, 2024
The Union Pacific International Railroad Bridge, Eagle Pass, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023.
Texas Railroad Crossings Temporarily Closed
December 21, 2023
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney in Souda Bay, Greece.
Attacks on Ships Upend Trade in Vital Corridor
December 19, 2023
Related Stories
The freighter Manitowoc passes by construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Detroit, Dec. 29, 2023.
Supply Chain
New Bridge Connecting Detroit to Canada Delayed Again
The Union Pacific International Railroad Bridge, Eagle Pass, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023.
Supply Chain
Texas Railroad Crossings Temporarily Closed
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney in Souda Bay, Greece.
Supply Chain
Attacks on Ships Upend Trade in Vital Corridor
I Stock 1299521189
Supply Chain
White House Announces 30 Actions to Bolster Supply Chains
More in Supply Chain
7 Costly Consequences of Inventory Mismanagement
Sponsored
7 Costly Consequences of Inventory Mismanagement
Download this white paper to explore the impact of poor inventory management, what you can do to improve your processes, and how the right technology can assist you in overcoming these challenges.
December 22, 2023
The Union Pacific International Railroad Bridge, Eagle Pass, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023.
Supply Chain
Texas Railroad Crossings Temporarily Closed
Will there be a significant impact on trade?
December 21, 2023
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney in Souda Bay, Greece.
Supply Chain
Attacks on Ships Upend Trade in Vital Corridor
The rerouting of consumer goods and energy supplies is expected to trigger delays and rising prices.
December 19, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Supply Chain
Will Tax Rebates, Tariffs & Subsidies Help Manufacturing?
How they could be the answer to unfair trade strategies used by our competitors for the last 50 years.
December 8, 2023
To optimize efficiency and reduce costs, rings can be produced as near-net-shaped forged parts with more refined surface finishes.
Supply Chain
Forging Ahead: Speedy Delivery of High Quality, Seamless and Contoured Rolled Rings
Specialty forgers can manufacture seamless rolled rings in a variety of finishes in eight weeks.
December 15, 2023
I Stock 1299521189
Supply Chain
White House Announces 30 Actions to Bolster Supply Chains
The steps include a measure to improve supply chain data monitoring by federal agencies.
November 28, 2023
I Stock 1421830279
Supply Chain
A Bold Proposition to Connect the Supply Chain
It’s time to own the problem — and solve it.
November 20, 2023
Port of Newark, Newark, N.J.
Supply Chain
Transportation Dept. Awards $653 Million in Grants to Upgrade Ports
The Biden administration says the grants will enable ports to meet greater shipping demands.
November 3, 2023
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, left, and Yasutoshi Nishimura, right, the minister in charge of trade, at a G-7 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Osaka, Oct. 29, 2023.
Supply Chain
G-7 Nations Pledge to Ensure Strong Food, Energy Supply Chains
Growing conflicts around the world could pose a threat to essentials.
October 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 27 At 4 02 48 Pm
Supply Chain
Howmet Fastening Systems, Austin Hardware Announce Partnership
Austin will be the exclusive master distributor for the "Value-Clamp" structural blind rivet line.
October 27, 2023
The Federal Kivalina is docked in Detroit, Oct. 25, 2023.
Supply Chain
Strikers Shut Down Vital Great Lakes Shipping Artery
It’s the first time in more than 50 years that a strike has shut down the St. Lawrence Seaway.
October 27, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Sept. 26, 2023.
Supply Chain
California Will Require Big Businesses to Disclose Emissions
The mandate is the most sweeping of its kind in the nation.
October 9, 2023
Kodiak Robotics Maersk Launched The First Commercial Autonomous Trucking Lane Between Houston And Ok
Supply Chain
Maersk Launches Autonomous Trucking Lane Between Houston and Oklahoma City
Kodiak and Maersk are completing four round trips per week on a 24-hour-a-day, four-day-a-week basis.
October 5, 2023
The logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 16, 2019. The ride-hailing and delivery company said Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, that its drivers will collect up to five prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at a local post office or at UPS or FedEx stores. Uber will charge a flat fee of $5 for the service or $3 for its Uber One members.
Supply Chain
Uber to Charge Flat Fee to Ferry Returns
Uber said customers will be able to choose package drop off locations within its app.
October 4, 2023
Warehouse 1
Supply Chain
Managing Obsolescence and Supply Chain Disruption
Know your strengths and weaknesses.
September 29, 2023