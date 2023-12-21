Two Texas Railroad Crossings Temporarily Closed

Will there be a significant impact on trade?

Valerie Gonzalez
Dec 21, 2023
The Union Pacific International Railroad Bridge, Eagle Pass, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023.
The Union Pacific International Railroad Bridge, Eagle Pass, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023.
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The federal government has closed railroad crossings in two Texas border towns, raising concerns about the potential impact on cross-border trade and American consumers.

Customs and Border Protection announced Sunday that it would temporarily stop railroad operations in Eagle Pass and El Paso starting Monday. It did not say how long rail operations would be paused.

The railroads and politicians have decried the move that closes two of the six available railroad systems between Mexico and the U.S.

"This train doesn't just stop at Eagle Pass. This train doesn't just impact Texas," Rep. Tony Gonzalez, a Republican congressman who represents the affected region, said Tuesday during a news conference. "This train impacts all of America, goods that are going all over America."

WHY IS IT HAPPENING?

CBP reported as many as 10,000 people entering the country illegally every day through the southwest border this month. Closing the railroad would free up customs officers to assist overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents who need to take migrants into custody.

Thousands of asylum-seekers who have crossed are sleeping outside along the border as they wait for federal agents to process them. Most are released with notices to appear in immigration courts, which are backlogged with more than 3 million cases.

Operations were changed for similar reasons when CBP closed a port of entry in Lukeville, Arizona, a pedestrian crosswalk in San Diego, and an international bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas.

WHAT IS THE ECONOMIC IMPACT?

Union Pacific and BNSF are the two railroads directly affected by the rail closures in Texas. Between them, 24 trains typically use the railroads daily to move agricultural products, automotive parts, finished vehicles, chemicals, and other consumer goods, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Union Pacific estimated its losses — in goods, wages and transportation costs — will exceed $200 million a day if the crossings in both cities remain closed. The railroad giant said the two crossings make up 45% of its cross-border business and that it cannot shift trains to other gateways.

BNSF did not provide a dollar estimate of losses but said it anticipates an impact to employees and a significant "downstream effect across our system, since those trains then travel throughout our 32,500-mile network," according to a statement shared with the Associated Press.

WHAT GOODS COULD BE AFFECTED?

Nearly 10,000 Union Pacific rail cars are currently halted on both sides of the border. Some of those cars contain automotive parts and completed vehicles.

Automakers Ford, GM and Toyota told AP that they would not be immediately affected by the border shutdowns, but Stellantis, an automaker of 14 car brands including Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, expressed concern.

"The suspension of rail operations at the international crossings between Texas and Mexico has the potential to significantly impact production at Stellantis' North American facilities that will quickly ripple out to our U.S. supply base," spokesperson Jodi Stinson said in a statement.

Union Pacific said it has more than 60 trains — carrying automotive cars, food and beverages, industrial commodities, and agriculture products such as grain — waiting at the border.

The National Grain and Feed Association and the North America Export Grain Association raised fears that stalled grain and oilseed shipments could have an impact for their customers in Mexico, which is among the groups' most important export markets.

"NGFA and NAEGA have become aware this afternoon of critical tightness in feeding supplies for several livestock feeders in Mexico," the organizations said in a statement. "We have also learned of grain trains in multiple states being held for shipment due to CBP's embargo. The critical nature of this issue is growing by the hour, particularly for those livestock feeders that may run short of feed."

NGFA President Michael Seyfert said livestock feeders in Mexico could start to run out of grain to feed their animals if the crossings don't reopen within a week because they don't keep a big supply on hand.

"You can maybe stretch rations for a bit, but you can only do that so long," he said. "And then it's not like you shut the factory down for two days. You start making some some real difficult decisions related to animals from a humaneness standpoint."

ARE THERE ALTERNATIVES?

Trucks are a potential alternative to trains, although moving goods at such volume via road would be logistically problematic. It would take roughly 550 trucks to deliver the grain that one 110-car train hauls.

Union Pacific said it moves about 450,000 rail shipments through Eagle Pass and El Paso each year and estimates it would take one million trucks to move the same volume, or 2,800 trucks daily.

ARE FREIGHT TRAINS USED BY MIGRANTS TO ENTER U.S. ILLEGALLY?

Migrants often board the trains as they travel through Mexico, but this does not guarantee entry to the U.S.

Union Pacific and BNSF use police, partnerships with federal agencies and technology to deter and detect contraband and people entering the country illegally. Union Pacific has a system that uses gamma-ray imaging to spot unwanted passengers.

Union Pacific said it has found only five migrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally on its trains in the last five weeks.

"Through our efforts, we have experienced very few people attempting to cross the border on trains at both ports of entry," BNSF said via a statement.

Latest in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney in Souda Bay, Greece.
Attacks on Ships Upend Trade in Vital Corridor
December 19, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Will Tax Rebates, Tariffs & Subsidies Help Manufacturing?
December 8, 2023
I Stock 1299521189
White House Announces 30 Actions to Bolster Supply Chains
November 28, 2023
Related Stories
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney in Souda Bay, Greece.
Supply Chain
Attacks on Ships Upend Trade in Vital Corridor
I Stock 1299521189
Supply Chain
White House Announces 30 Actions to Bolster Supply Chains
I Stock 1421830279
Supply Chain
A Bold Proposition to Connect the Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Supply Chain
Will Tax Rebates, Tariffs & Subsidies Help Manufacturing?
How they could be the answer to unfair trade strategies used by our competitors for the last 50 years.
December 8, 2023
I Stock 1299521189
Supply Chain
White House Announces 30 Actions to Bolster Supply Chains
The steps include a measure to improve supply chain data monitoring by federal agencies.
November 28, 2023
I Stock 1421830279
Supply Chain
A Bold Proposition to Connect the Supply Chain
It’s time to own the problem — and solve it.
November 20, 2023
Port of Newark, Newark, N.J.
Supply Chain
Transportation Dept. Awards $653 Million in Grants to Upgrade Ports
The Biden administration says the grants will enable ports to meet greater shipping demands.
November 3, 2023
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, left, and Yasutoshi Nishimura, right, the minister in charge of trade, at a G-7 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Osaka, Oct. 29, 2023.
Supply Chain
G-7 Nations Pledge to Ensure Strong Food, Energy Supply Chains
Growing conflicts around the world could pose a threat to essentials.
October 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 27 At 4 02 48 Pm
Supply Chain
Howmet Fastening Systems, Austin Hardware Announce Partnership
Austin will be the exclusive master distributor for the "Value-Clamp" structural blind rivet line.
October 27, 2023
The Federal Kivalina is docked in Detroit, Oct. 25, 2023.
Supply Chain
Strikers Shut Down Vital Great Lakes Shipping Artery
It’s the first time in more than 50 years that a strike has shut down the St. Lawrence Seaway.
October 27, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Sept. 26, 2023.
Supply Chain
California Will Require Big Businesses to Disclose Emissions
The mandate is the most sweeping of its kind in the nation.
October 9, 2023
Kodiak Robotics Maersk Launched The First Commercial Autonomous Trucking Lane Between Houston And Ok
Supply Chain
Maersk Launches Autonomous Trucking Lane Between Houston and Oklahoma City
Kodiak and Maersk are completing four round trips per week on a 24-hour-a-day, four-day-a-week basis.
October 5, 2023
The logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 16, 2019. The ride-hailing and delivery company said Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, that its drivers will collect up to five prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at a local post office or at UPS or FedEx stores. Uber will charge a flat fee of $5 for the service or $3 for its Uber One members.
Supply Chain
Uber to Charge Flat Fee to Ferry Returns
Uber said customers will be able to choose package drop off locations within its app.
October 4, 2023
Warehouse 1
Supply Chain
Managing Obsolescence and Supply Chain Disruption
Know your strengths and weaknesses.
September 29, 2023
I Stock 1463441609
Supply Chain
MRC Global Extends Agreement with Shell
The distributor will remain a key pipe, valve and fitting supplier to the oil and gas giant.
September 28, 2023
Old Technology 000021959594 Small
Supply Chain
Innovation and the Loss Of Technology
"How many technologies and industries are we willing to lose before we lose our ability to compete using innovation as our primary strategy?"
September 27, 2023
I Stock 1307344122
Supply Chain
Airgas Donates Nearly $2M of PPE to Emergency Preparedness Organizations
The products were originally obtained for the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 30, 2023